The Transgender Movement Wants to Erase Women... and Homosexuality

Last week, I was suspended from Twitter for linking to my article “Rachel Levine Is Not the ‘First Female Four-Star Admiral’ … Because He’s a Male.”

I didn’t think it was a particularly controversial statement. Levine is, in fact, a male. He may call himself a “transgender woman,” but the LGBTQ community has (at least I thought) acknowledged that transitioning doesn’t change biology. A man who “identifies” as a woman is still a biological male. No amount of plastic surgery, makeup, or hormone injections will change that. But according to the Biden administration, Levine is “the first female four-star admiral” and we’re supposed to accept that. Never mind that the honor has been effectively stolen from an actual woman.

The transgender movement has gone well past the point of absurdity. We can laugh when some woke activist insists that “men get pregnant, too.” But it’s not just the radical activists who are buying into this nonsense. This summer, the Academy of Breastfeeding Medicine issued new recommendations for gender-inclusive language like “chestfeeding,” “human milk feeding,” and “parent’s milk,” because, they say, “not all people who give birth and lactate identify as female.” We also learned that a pregnant man emoji would soon be coming to smartphones. Last month, the British medical journal The Lancet referred to women as “bodies with vaginas.” Children’s television is also incorporating transgender indoctrination into its storylines.

This is not a joke anymore. But, unfortunately, we can’t laugh this stuff off because transgender ideology is being normalized all over. If you’re a parent, it will be almost impossible to protect your kids from it.

The transgender movement’s approach to achieving “acceptance” is undeniably fascistic. If you don’t validate trans people by addressing them by their preferred pronouns, you’re a bigot–and you might even get arrested.

But now, the LGBTQ community itself is being victimized by the transgender movement. According to a story from the BBC, lesbians are being “pressured into sex by some trans women.”

“I’ve had someone saying they would rather kill me than Hitler,” a 24-year-old lesbian called Jennie (not her real name) told the BBC. “They said they would strangle me with a belt if they were in a room with me and Hitler. That was so bizarrely violent, just because I won’t have sex with trans women.”

The BBC notes that Jennie, as a lesbian, “is only sexually attracted to women who are biologically female and have vaginas. She therefore only has sex and relationships with women who are biologically female.”

This is apparently controversial because the transgender movement insists that a transgender woman (read: a man) is a woman. Therefore, a lesbian should have no problem having sex with a man who “identifies” as a woman, even though he has male anatomy.

“I just don’t possess the capacity to be sexually attracted to people who are biologically male, regardless of how they identify,” Jennie says.

“Several people got in touch with me to say there was a ‘huge problem’ for lesbians, who were being pressured to ‘accept the idea that a penis can be a female sex organ,'” the author of the article explains. “I knew this would be a hugely divisive subject, but I wanted to find out how widespread the issue was.”

“I received online abuse myself when I tried to find interviewees using social media,” she wrote.

One woman, called Chloe, interviewed says she endured so much pressure from a man who identified as a transgender woman that she ultimately had sex with him.

“I felt very bad for hating every moment because the idea is we are attracted to gender rather than sex, and I did not feel that, and I felt bad for feeling like that,” Chloe said. “The language at the time was very much ‘trans women are women, they are always women, lesbians should date them’. And I was like, that’s the reason I rejected this person. Does that make me bad? Am I not going to be allowed to be in the LGBT community anymore? Am I going to face repercussions for that instead?’ So I didn’t actually tell anyone.”

Another woman told the author that she was harassed in an online group: “I was told that homosexuality doesn’t exist and I owed it to my trans sisters to unlearn my ‘genital confusion’ so I can enjoy letting them penetrate me.”

Does this seem right to you? Can you imagine a heterosexual man pressuring a lesbian to have sex? The LGBTQ community would be up in arms over such a story. Yet, if that man “identifies” as a woman, a significant portion of that same community would resort to shaming the victim for being a transphobe.

The social justice fascism that has become synonymous with the transgender movement is causing people to deny science, biology, and human decency. It won’t stop with letting boys play girls’ sports and use their bathrooms and locker rooms. It won’t stop with enforcing preferred pronouns, either. The transgender movement isn’t trying to erase just women, but homosexuality as well.

What will happen if they win?