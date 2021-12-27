Sanity Prevails: Overwhelming Majority of People Believe There Are Only Two Genders

Transgender propaganda is everywhere. It’s pushed in Hollywood, public schools, and literature. Unfortunately, medical journals are also caving to the mob.

Even acclaimed Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling is being accused of “hate speech” for believing there are only two genders and is receiving death threats.

With all this ridiculousness about gender being a social construct, the existence of a gender spectrum, gender fluidity, or who else knows what else, it’s easy to feel you’re in the minority if you believe in the biological fact that there are only two genders, male and female.

But you’re not in the minority. Far from it. You are part of the overwhelming majority.

According to a new Rasmussen Reports survey, “75% of American Adults agree that there are only two genders, male and female. That total includes 63% who Strongly Agree. Eighteen percent (18%) disagree.”

As for J.K. Rowling, 58% support her and her views on gender, while only 17% agree that she’s a “purveyor of hate speech.”

Americans also oppose schools and teachers counseling students on sexual/gender identity without parent knowledge or consent by a 3-to-1 margin.

There’s a lesson here. Don’t cave to the mob. Stand up for sanity! Don’t let yourself be bullied into submission because, despite the visibility of the pro-transgender movement, the overwhelming majority aren’t buying the b.s. they’re pushing.