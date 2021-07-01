The Morning Briefing: Can DeSantis Effortlessly Cruise All the Way To 2024?

Top O’ the Briefing

Still No Dark Clouds on the DeSantis Horizon

Happy Thursday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. The nudist treehouse community is thriving.

Politics in the United States are anything but predictable but the urge to think ahead to the next election cycle usually kicks in mere moments after the most recent election ends. We all say we aren’t going to speculate and predict, but we do it anyway.

After the nightmare that was the 2020 “election,” Republicans were left in a position where the only way to stay sane was to look to the future. Daily Silkwood showers couldn’t wash off the stink of 2020, we had to dream about 2022 and 2024.

One of the few good things to emerge from the hellscape of 2020 was Florida Governor Ron DeSantis as a major player in the Republican party. I first wrote about him in May of last year, highlighting the egregious media bias in their treatment of DeSantis. He kept manhandling those hacks so well that I wondered whether he might be able to teach other Republicans how to do it.

The ultimate revenge for last year would be to see Donald Trump come back in 2024 and win again. Trump recently told Sean Hannity that he has made up his mind about that, but didn’t reveal what he decided.

Even avid Trump supporters are big DeSantis fans, so if Trump decides he’s having more fun living rent-free in Democrats’ heads without the hassle of being president, the governor is an excellent choice for 2024.

It’s obvious that the Democrats are afraid of DeSantis’s popularity. Their flying monkeys in the media are ramping up their attacks on him, despite the fact that every time they go after DeSantis they end up kicking themselves in the groin. Rick wrote a post yesterday detailing various instances of “DeSantis Derangement Syndrome” in the MSM.

Watching DeSantis frequently destroy the MSM is entertainment I’d pay for. The thought of him doing it as President of the United States makes me think that I may cancel all of my streaming services should that come to pass.

When my conservative friends and I discuss DeSantis these days, the conversation always turns to what potential time bombs might be out there to derail DeSantis’s momentum. When you’ve been around Republican politics for a long time you’re always waiting for the other shoe to drop. At this point, DeSantis does seem too good to be true, both from a political and personal standpoint. After carefully observing him for over a year, I am beginning to think DeSantis may be as disaster-free as he seems.

Of course, a lot can happen between now and 2024. DeSantis still has a gubernatorial election to get through next year. He’s got to win that to keep the popularity that he has now, obviously. He then has to keep governing without having any “Republican Lite” moments that would disappoint conservatives.

All the lights are green for DeSantis right now though. Let’s hope he doesn’t make any unnecessary stops along the way.

Everything Isn’t Awful

She Spent Her Vacation Picking Up Trash Across the U.S., and Strangers Chipped in With Help and Gashttps://t.co/iiU03Ji8OY — Good News Network (@goodnewsnetwork) June 30, 2021

