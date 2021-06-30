Another Prosecution of a George Floyd Rioter, This Time in Tennessee

Hey Hendersonville, Put Your Clothes On

A shirtless redneck was photographed lighting a Nashville courthouse on fire last year during a George Floyd riot. The crystal-clear pictures show defendant Wesley Somers, identifying tattoos and all, using an accelerant inside a broken window of the courthouse.

The Nashville courthouse has been set on fire. pic.twitter.com/KY5FfgLhNJ — Chloe Salsameda WJBF (@ChloeSalsameda) May 31, 2020

Somers, 26, was arrested at a home on the mean streets of Hendersonville, Tenn., which is 86.69% white. No word on why he lit the courthouse on fire. Video also shows him “assaulting” a light pole. He plead guilty yesterday to “malicious destruction of property.” The Department of Justice announced the guilty plea in a press release. He is looking at spending a minimum of five years in the hoosegow. He has a previous arrest for using heroin in a car with two children inside. Classy!

Mad bombs-shouts to the libs in the Twitter comments pretending this lad is a Trump supporter.

BREAKING: Specialized Investigations Division detectives & SWAT officers moments ago arrested Wesley Somers, 25, on charges of felony arson, vandalism, & disorderly conduct for setting fire to Nashville's Historic Courthouse Saturday night. pic.twitter.com/tg0AFrU3OP — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) June 1, 2020

The mayor of Nashville declared a state of emergency the night Somers set fire to the courthouse.

The mayor of Nashville, Tennessee, has declared a state of civil emergency after protesters set a fire inside the Metro Courthouse in the state’s capital city, @AP reports https://t.co/KSIOfsRWfo — Bloomberg (@business) May 31, 2020

Others were also arrested for the courthouse arson. Another man was arrested for assault with a skateboard.

This is one of the few situations where rioters have been charged with federal crimes and prosecuted. Roughly half of those arrested in Portland have had their federal charges dropped. Hundreds of rioters and looters in New York City recently had their charges dropped as well.

Nationwide rioting over George Floyd could cost up to $2 billion.