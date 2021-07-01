The Kruiser Kabana Episode 134: Good News—I'm Not a Psychopath After All

Sometimes I’m so lacking in feeling when I’m writing or talking about the news that I worry that I may be headed to the deep end mentally.

via GIPHY

I am glad to say that recent events have given me some hope that I may still be human. Sure, it’s up for debate in some circles, but things are looking up.

Actually, I did start work on a mock manifesto a couple of months ago. I’ve been joking about doing that for years — I’m loaded with weird ideas like that — and I finally got around to it. I’ve been too busy to finish it but now I’ll give it another look.

I’m a giver.

Anyway, this is one of my patented rambling episodes and there’s a lot of sharing.

Enjoy!