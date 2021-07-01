Podcasts
Premium

The Kruiser Kabana Episode 134: Good News—I'm Not a Psychopath After All

By Stephen Kruiser Jul 01, 2021 1:16 AM ET
Putting My Manifesto On Hold

Sometimes I’m so lacking in feeling when I’m writing or talking about the news that I worry that I may be headed to the deep end mentally.

via GIPHY

I am glad to say that recent events have given me some hope that I may still be human. Sure, it’s up for debate in some circles, but things are looking up.

Actually, I did start work on a mock manifesto a couple of months ago. I’ve been joking about doing that for years — I’m loaded with weird ideas like that — and I finally got around to it. I’ve been too busy to finish it but now I’ll give it another look.

I’m a giver.

Anyway, this is one of my patented rambling episodes and there’s a lot of sharing.

Enjoy!

Stephen Kruiser

For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

PJ Media senior columnist and associate editor Stephen Kruiser is a professional stand-up comic, writer, and recovering political activist who edits and writes PJ's Morning Briefing, aka The Greatest Political Newsletter in America. His latest book, Straight Outta Feelings, is a humorous exploration of how the 2016 election made him enjoy politics more than he ever had before. When not being a reclusive writer, Kruiser has had the honor of entertaining U.S. troops all over the world. Follow on: Gab, ParlerMeWe
