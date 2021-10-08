The Morning Briefing: Comrade Biden's Soviet Dreams Are Coming True Too Quickly

Top O’ the Briefing

Happy Friday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Never go to a spa that offers Crisco massages.

Remember the United States of America? That place was super cool.

Joe Biden doesn’t seem to be a fan, sadly. His half-century in government apparently soured him on all of that freedom and Constitution stuff. Now that he gets to play president in his dotage he seems determined to strip away everything about the Republic that we love.

It’s getting creepier by the minute out there and the sad thing is that so many formerly free Americans are all too willing to go along with it. The radicals from the 1960s who wanted all of the freedoms became jackbooted thug teachers who indoctrinated a generation to be not just obedient to a heavy-handed government, but thrilled with it as well.

I led off the Briefing a couple of days ago going over the latest scariness from the Dept. of Justice. More detail about that came out yesterday, proving that it wasn’t just a product of my generally skeptical imagination.

Gwendolyn wrote the story for us:

“The federal government is using its power to silence and intimidate American citizens,” said conservative talk radio host and author Mark Levin, who released a bombshell letter on his program Thursday. “They’re trying to chill free speech.” The letter, from the nonprofit organization America First Legal (AFL) to the United States Inspector General, claims, “In light of the Attorney General’s Memorandum of October 4, 2021, it appears the Department of Justice is committing the full weight of its federal law enforcement resources to prevent parents from exercising constitutionally-protected rights and privileges, for inappropriate partisan purposes.” The AFL says it’s an inside job by “key Biden Administration stakeholders, including the National Education Association, the American Federation of Teachers, and others, have combined to oppress, threaten, and intimidate parents to chill and prevent them from exercising the rights or privileges secured by the Constitution. To date these efforts, though extensive, have generally proven ineffectual.”

As we here at the Morning Briefing are fond of reminding people, teachers’ unions are pure evil, especially the National Education Association. Now they have armed federal assistance at the ready. Comforting, no?

The signs of Sovietization are everywhere these days, especially in California, where a doctor got hauled out of the UCLA Medical Center for not being vaccinated and residents of Los Angeles County will soon have to show their vax papers to the COVID KGB when they go out to get a sandwich.

None of this is normal or good but that doesn’t stop our drooling Moron-in-Chief from being proud of the wreckage he’s strewn about the place.

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) has a very sobering warning for his fellow Americans in the wake of all of this:

When asked what he would tell Americans concerned that they’ll end up on some government list if they “say the wrong thing” at their local school board meeting, Paul didn’t mince words. “I would say be afraid. Be afraid of your government,” he responded. “That’s a sad thing from someone in the government to say, but the thing is, is those lists already exist.”

I have enough life experience and perspective to know that everything isn’t an existential crisis. Joe Biden’s Reign of Error is starting to make it feel as if the country is in the throes of one though. It’s some small comfort that at least half of the United States is disturbed by all of this.

Now we have to pray that some folks in the other half wake up before it’s too late.

Everything Isn’t Awful

this is one of the cutest friendships i've ever seen pic.twitter.com/bZ6d4i7rJA — Humor And Animals (@humorandanimals) October 7, 2021

PJ Media

Me: It’s Time to Stand and Fight

What’s the Price of No Mean Tweets?

BREAKING: Mark Levin Shares Evidence of Biden Administration Colluding to Silence America’s Parents

Amid Concerns Over China, U.S. Special Forces Train Taiwanese

West Coast, Messed Coast: It’s Hammer Time

Leftism Is the True Pandemic

SHOCKER: Whistleblower Emails Show Pfizer Hid Information About Role of Fetal Cells in COVID Vax

#NewEastBerlin Update. The COVID Purge Begins: UCLA Med Center Doctor Escorted Out by Security for Refusing Shot

GOP Governors Talk Up 10-Point Plan to End Border Crisis

Former NBA Players Charged in $4 Million Health Care Fraud Scheme

#NewEastBerlin Update II. Los Angeles City Council Passes ‘Strictest in the Nation’ Mandate for COVID Vaccine Proof

Rand Paul’s Warning to Americans: ‘Be Afraid of Your Government’

Today in History: When Muslims Skinned Christians Alive for Refusing Islam

It Can’t Get Much Worse for Joe Biden

[WATCH] Rashida Tlaib Admits the Real Reason She Wears a Mask…And It’s Not COVID

Big Tech’s All-Consuming Reach Even Affects a Dinosaur Like Me

Townhall Mothership

Big Tech Announces Monetization Ban If You Go Against One of the Left’s Favorite Issues

Donald Trump Has a Message About What Former Aides Should Do with January 6 Subpoenas

One GOP Senator’s Question That Shreds the IRS’ Proposed Financial Tracking Operation

The Trailer Has Arrived for ‘Tick, Tick… BOOM!’

Sinema Is Accosted Again, After Dems Fail to Decry Harassment

“MOM, Grandpa’s drunk again!” Joe Biden Brags About Getting Americans Fired in Rambling Mess of a Speech

The Media Are Really Upset at the Fox News 25th Anniversary

Fifth Circuit Hears Arguments In Bump Stock Ban Case

Cam&Co. Can NFT’s Aid Defense Of The 2nd Amendment?

Oh my: Amazon looks at leaving Seattle over city council hostility

“Containergeddon”: Shop now for the holidays, expect shortages later

US knew about Haitians headed to the border in July but progressives fought efforts to discourage them from coming

Rep. Adam Schiff suggests he wouldn’t have pursued Robert Mueller’s testimony if he’d known about his mental decline

Sen. Bernie Sanders refuses to sign on to joint statement condemning harassment of Sen. Kyrsten Sinema

NRSC rapid response director uses 2-word Biden whisper video to channel Brian Stelter’s show prep

VIP

What Do Voters Say Now About Joe Biden’s Pandemic Response?

Adam Schiff Has a New Tell-All Book. Here’s What We Know

Seriously, Why Is Joe Biden Using Fake White House Sets for Public Events?

GOLD ‘Five O’Clock Somewhere’ with Kruiser, VodkaPundit, Special Guest Kira Davis – Replay Available

Around the Interwebz

Los Angeles Sheriff Alex Villanueva Says He Won’t Enforce County’s Covid Vaccine Mandate Among His Deputies

Google Search adds guitar tuner to its smorgasbord of built-in features

Can You Pick Which Fake Words Were Published in Real Dictionaries?

Bee Me

Tired Of Being President, Biden Hangs 'Trump Won' Sign Out Of White House Window https://t.co/HjzryVF6RI — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) October 8, 2021

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery