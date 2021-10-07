[WATCH] Rashida Tlaib Admits the Real Reason She Wears a Mask...And It’s Not COVID

On Wednesday, Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) admitted on camera the reason why she wears a mask.

And guess what? It’s not to slow the spread of COVID.

Tlaib said the quiet part out loud when a maskless attendee at an event in Detroit got the impression Tlaib distanced herself from him because he wasn’t wearing a mask.

“Oh, my bad, I’m sorry,” he said before quickly putting a mask on.

“Oh, no, oh, not you!” Tlaib assured him. She then got close to him and pulled her mask down. “No, no, no — I’m just wearing it because I’ve got a Republican tracker here.”

Caught on Video: @RashidaTlaib Admits She Only Wears Mask for Cameras "I'm just wearing it because I've got a Republican tracker here" Via @CAndersonMOhttps://t.co/AXLSdZB7SE pic.twitter.com/OlktNkZjzM — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) October 6, 2021

Tlaib, a member of the infamous “Squad,” was previously recorded dancing at a crowded indoor wedding without a mask back in August—following the tradition of Democrats who don’t follow their own rhetoric on masks. So this admission is hardly surprising, but at least she was honest that the only reason she wears it is for the cameras.

