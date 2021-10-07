Seriously, Why Is Joe Biden Using Fake White House Sets for Public Events?

If you’ve been paying attention to Joe Biden’s recent public broadcasts, you’ve most certainly noticed that they are not actually happening at the White House, but rather on a set designed to look like the White House.

It’s a curious thing, for sure. Naturally, it has us asking various questions, especially: Why?

What purpose is the fake pseudo-White House set serving? For years now, the actual White House has been perfectly adequate, but why is Joe Biden on a specially constructed set in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building’s South Court Auditorium—which is across the street from the White House?

Further adding to the mystery is the fact that the White House hasn’t answered questions on the subject. Surely there must be a perfectly reasonable explanation. Communications upgrades at the White House would be the most believable. Even though there were tech upgrades back in 2016, the rapid pace of technology advances could easily justify upgrades.

Newsweek claims that the fake set “is being used for White House events that are being broadcast. The area is bigger than the actual Oval Office, and provides an area for journalists.”

Okay, but why is it that this wasn’t common practice for any of his predecessors? Especially given the fact that Biden has been significantly less accessible to the media?

Charlie Spiering, the White House correspondent for Breitbart News, suggests that “it’s easier to do Zoom calls and streaming events here than the actual WH with better lighting and equipment,” but insists that’s just a guess since the White House has been mum on the subject.

I wrote a story about Biden's imitation White House set last week. My guess is that it's easier to do Zoom calls and streaming events here than the actual WH with better lighting and equipment but Team Biden has not responded to requests for comment.https://t.co/4lCmna6R8q — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) October 6, 2021

But Stephen Miller, a senior advisor to Donald Trump, has a different theory.

“The reason Biden uses this bizarre virtual set for televised meetings—and not an actual room like East Room, Cabinet, Oval, Roosevelt, Sit Room, etc.—is because it allows him to read a script directly from a face-on monitor [& w/out teleprompter glass that can be seen on camera],” Miller posted on Twitter. “And for Biden apologists making the incredibly asinine observation that you can read monitors in other rooms: yes, for formal addresses. WH created this bizarre set-up to create [the] illusion that Biden’s running a normal human *meeting* when he’s actually delivering a scripted text.”

And for Biden apologists making the incredibly asinine observation that you can read monitors in other rooms: yes, for formal addresses. WH created this bizarre set-up to create illusion that Biden’s running a normal human *meeting* when he’s actually delivering a scripted text. — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) October 6, 2021

It’s an interesting theory, but Biden isn’t exactly great at reading scripts either, so I’m not sure how much this holds up. Regardless, something bizarre is going on, and we’re not getting an explanation from the White House, which suggests even they can’t come up with a plausible excuse to cover for the truth.

