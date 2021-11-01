The Morning Briefing: Dems Prove Vaccine Mandates Have Nothing To Do With Public Health or Safety

Top O’ the Briefing

My mother and my sister are in from Michigan for a quick visit, and we spent a lovely Halloween having dinner at my favorite Mexican restaurant. We lingered with our carbohydrate comas and had a great talk. At one point, my mom said, “You know I’ve followed politics my whole life. I just don’t what to think anymore.”

Welcome to a club that’s getting bigger every day, mother dear.

We are living in a topsy-turvy, nonsensical world where we’re watching one of the two major political parties in the United States of America actively trampling all over freedom and actively trying to ruin the country.

Spoiler alert: it’s not the Republicans.

I — and many others — have been writing since last year that the tyrants who have been the most over the top with COVID rules and restrictions aren’t at all motivated by concern for the public good. While I can’t stare into the barren souls of every elected leftist in America, but I’m pretty convinced that they don’t care at all whether most of us live or die.

The safety of the public can be compromised in more ways than one. In an effort to create the illusion that this virus can be gotten rid of, the petty tyrants are throwing some of the most important people tasked with keeping the public safe under the mandate bus.

There have been a number of stories in recent weeks about health care worker shortages that are due to vaccine mandates. Various states of emergency are being declared. The officials declaring them are taking no responsibility for having created the problem. You will, however, read a lot about the fact that Republicans are big bad meanies for pointing out that a problem exists.

At the height of the pandemic last year, liberal politicians all over America turned into cheerleaders for the defund the police madness. The real=world consequences of that political folly are being dealt with now in many blue cities. Chris wrote about New York City’s woes:

If you’ve ever watched an episode of any of the various Law and Order series, you see how difficult a time NYPD detectives have under normal circumstances. In a large city like New York, crime is constant and bureaucracy makes solving them even more complicated. And that’s when they’re not hampered by the Defund the Police movement and Biden-era staffing issues. These days, New York City has made life harder for their hard-working detectives. Last year, Mayor Bill de Blasio and the city council slashed the NYPD budget by a whopping billion dollars. It’s tough to fathom that sort of budget cut, so let’s look at what such a shortfall meant for the NYPD. The police department disbanded a plainclothes anti-crime unit, dropping 600 jobs. Another 900 new recruits found their hiring delayed, and officers and detectives alike faced less overtime.

Violence is up, cops’ morale is down, and Chris notes that the vaccine mandate in effect for municipal employees in New York could deplete their ranks even further.

Kevin has a disturbing story about what the mandate is doing to the New York Fire Department:

As of 7:30 a.m. Saturday, New York City has locked up 26 firehouses due to manpower shortages blamed on the COVID vaccine mandate. GOP Rep. Nicole Malliotakis represents Staten Island and Brooklyn, where five of the now-closed stations are located. If someone dies, she points the blame at Komrade de Blasio.

I sure hope that the fine citizens of New York City can take comfort in the fact that they won’t be getting COVID as they watch their homes go up in flames because the vax Nazis have shut down the fire stations.

People who are decent and truly care about the health and safety of the public would actually follow the science and do a better risk analysis rather than simply flexing the privilege of office to feel powerful.

Biden, de Blasio, and the rest of the mandate fetishists are drunk on the idea of having the power to bend citizens to their will, all the while falsely presuming that they’re doing it from the moral high ground.

In reality, they keep plumbing new depths of disregard for real public safety.

