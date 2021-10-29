Culture

MAGA Rapper Loza Alexander Debuts at No. 1 on Emerging Artists Chart

By Athena Thorne Oct 29, 2021 3:55 PM ET
Official music video for "Let's Go Brandon" [YouTube screenshot]

Loza Alexander’s surprise monster hit “Let’s Go Brandon” has hoisted the MAGA rapper into the No. 1 spot on Billboard‘s Emerging Artists chart.

During the week ending October 21, “Let’s Go Brandon” was downloaded over 35,000 times and streamed 1.2 million times in the U.S., according to Billboard, which also reports:

“Lets Go Brandon” concurrently tops R&B/Hip-Hop Digital Song Salesand Rap Digital Song Sales and jumps to No. 2 on the all-genre Digital Song Sales chart. It also debuts at Nos. 10 and 12, respectively, on the multi-metric Hot Rap Songs and Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs charts.

As of Monday, Alexander was holding the the no. 2 spot on the iTunes top 100 songs with his new release, “Let’s Go Brandon (Extended Version)”. In a one-two dis of the president, Monday’s no. 1 iTunes song was also called “Let’s Go Brandon (feat. Tyson James & Chandler Crump)”, this one by Bryson Gray. Mega-star Adele took the bronze at no. 3 with her massively promoted song, “Easy On Me”.

