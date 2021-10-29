MAGA Rapper Loza Alexander Debuts at No. 1 on Emerging Artists Chart

Loza Alexander’s surprise monster hit “Let’s Go Brandon” has hoisted the MAGA rapper into the No. 1 spot on Billboard‘s Emerging Artists chart.

I BROKE A RECORD BABY!!! #1 ARTIST ON BILLBOARDS EMERGING ARTIST CHARTS!!!! GOT THESE OTHER MAGA RAPPERS BITING ME HARD!!!!

this goes out to all my SONS!!! 🤣🤣😂 they did this.. now ima talk my shit…#loza #lozaalexander #letsgobrandon pic.twitter.com/cYRCgiYTdA — Loza Alexander (@ImLozaAlexander) October 29, 2021

During the week ending October 21, “Let’s Go Brandon” was downloaded over 35,000 times and streamed 1.2 million times in the U.S., according to Billboard, which also reports:

As of Monday, Alexander was holding the the no. 2 spot on the iTunes top 100 songs with his new release, “Let’s Go Brandon (Extended Version)”. In a one-two dis of the president, Monday’s no. 1 iTunes song was also called “Let’s Go Brandon (feat. Tyson James & Chandler Crump)”, this one by Bryson Gray. Mega-star Adele took the bronze at no. 3 with her massively promoted song, “Easy On Me”.