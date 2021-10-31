IRONY: 'Inter-Gender' MMA Fight Horrifies Fans in Poland

Mixed Martial Arts fans were not amused by an “inter-gender” fight in Poland that resulted in a female fighter being so physically dominated by her male opponent that the referee was forced to intervene.

Despite being a physically strong and muscular female arm wrestler and fitness instructor, Ula Siekacz was eventually overpowered by Piotrek Muaboy, who pinned her down and repeatedly punched her in the head while she was unable to move.

MMA fans couldn’t believe what they saw.

“How is this sanctioned? This is horrific,” one fan asked on social media.

But we know the answer. Men physically beating up women has been sanctioned for a while now. The key difference here is that Piotrek Muaboy isn’t a “transgender woman”; otherwise the fight would have been celebrated by the LGBTQ community and trans rights activists.

The first man to compete with women in MMA was Fallon Fox, who infamously dominated his female opponent with such brutality that he broke her eye socket. “I’ve fought a lot of women and have never felt the strength that I felt in a fight as I did that night,” Fox’s female opponent Tamikka Brents said. “I’ve never felt so overpowered ever in my life, and I am an abnormally strong female in my own right.”

And so it’s happened again. In August, a biological male who calls himself Alana McLaughlin became the second transgender “woman” to compete in MMA. He won his debut match, claiming before the fight that he wanted to “pick up the mantle that Fallon put down.”

“Right now, I’m following in Fallon’s footsteps,” McLaughlin said. “I’m just another step along the way and it’s my great hope that there are more to follow behind me.”

“If we want to see more trans athletes, if we want to see more opportunities for trans kids, we’re going to have to work our way into those spaces and make it happen,” McLaughlin added. “It’s time for trans folks to be in sports and be more normalized.”

This is the insanity that the radical left wants. The only difference between celebrating it and being outraged by it is whether or not the male fighter identifies as a woman.