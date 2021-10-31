BREAKING: Jen Psaki Tests Positive for COVID

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki revealed on Sunday that despite being a fully vaccinated Democrat, she has tested positive for COVID.

“On Wednesday, in coordination with senior leadership at the White House and the medical team, I made the decision not to travel on the foreign trip with the president due to a family emergency, which was members of my household testing positive for COVID-19,” Psaki said in a statement. “Since then, I have quarantined and tested negative [via PCR] for COVID on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. However, today, I tested positive for COVID. While I have not had close contact in person with the president or senior members of the White House staff since Wednesday — and tested negative for four days after that last contact — I am disclosing today’s positive test out of an abundance of transparency.

Psaki said last time she had contact with Joe Biden was on Tuesday, assuring us that the encounter was outside, that they were six feet apart, and that both were wearing masks. “Thanks to the vaccine, I have only experienced mild symptoms, which has enabled me to continue working from home. I will plan to return to work in person at the conclusion of the ten-day quarantine following a negative rapid test, which is an additional White House requirement, beyond CDC guidance, taken out of an abundance of caution.”

Two weeks prior to Psaki’s diagnosis, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas tested positive for COVID-19. His diagnosis came days after an event with Biden.

Psaki has previously blamed COVID and the unvaccinated for Joe Biden’s terrible poll numbers. Given her diagnosis, she might want to circle back to that.

