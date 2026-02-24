Trump Announces Medal of Honor, Legion of Merit and Medal of Freedom Awards at SOTU

Catherine Salgado | 11:20 PM on February 24, 2026
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

President Donald Trump started the State of the Union with a bang, honoring America’s 250th birthday, praising WWII and Korean War heroes, and awarding high honors to a brave Coast Guardsman and a gold medal-winning hockey player. And the president crowned it all by awarding two rare Medals of Honor.

Advertisement

Trump managed to shame even a few Democrats into standing up for the Olympic men’s hockey team, which won gold for the first time since the historic “Miracle on Ice,” and the Medal of Honor winners. But mostly it was Republicans who applauded them and also the other patriots whom Trump specially invited and praised. The president also honored a helicopter pilot who displayed extraordinary courage during the capture of Nicolás Maduro while sustaining severe injuries.

Eric Slover is an Army helicopter pilot who suffered severe wounds while piloting a Chinook helicopter during the daring operation to capture narcoterrorist Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro. Slover had multiple leg wounds yet still brought in his helicopter safely. Trump awarded him the Medal of Honor.

RelatedTlaib Wears ‘F*** ICE’ Pin, Omar Screams, Dems Won’t Applaud Illegal Alien Crime Victims

Legendary Navy fighter pilot Royce Williams is a centenarian, and he is finally receiving the recognition he earned long ago in a famous Korean War dogfight. Williams was the second Medal of Honor recipient at the SOTU, a beautiful moment, especially when his face burst into the biggest smile.

Advertisement

Like the medal winners, National Guardsman and rescue swimmer Petty Officer Scott Ruskan did his uniform proud, on his first rescue mission amid the deadly floods of Camp Mystic. He saved over 150 girls, including Milly Cate, a young girl who reunited with Ruskan at SOTU for the first time since he rescued her as she wildly prayed for God to save her from death. Trump awarded Ruskan the Legion of Merit.

Speaking of medal winners and celebrities, Trump declared that Team USA men’s hockey all agreed that their goaltender Connor Hellebuyck deserved the Presidential Medal of Freedom, America’s highest civilian honor. So now on top of his Olympic gold medal, Hellebuyck will have the Medal of Freedom.

Advertisement

Donald Trump proved that while Republicans honor patriots, Democrats backstab or ignore heroes.

Editor’s Note: Support and follow PJ Media’s coverage of SOTU and other key news in this midterm election year. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your membership.

Catherine Salgado

Catherine Salgado is a contributor for PJ Media. She also writes for The Rogue Review, Media Research Center, and her Substack Pro Deo et Libertate. She received the Andrew Breitbart MVP award for August 2021 from The Rogue Review for her journalism.

Read more by Catherine Salgado

Category:

NEWS & POLITICS

Recommended

Live Blog: President Trump Set to Tout America First Successes in SOTU Address
Trump Takes a Brutal Swipe at Nancy Pelosi During State of the Union Matt Margolis
BREAKING: Tlaib Wears ‘F*** ICE’ Pin, Omar Screams, Dems Won’t Applaud Illegal Alien Crime Victims Catherine Salgado
It’s Showtime: Join PJ Media’s Live Blog for Trump’s State of the Union Tonight Chris Queen
Incompetent Olympics Chief Threatens to Fire Staffers in Mid News Conference Tim O'Brien
'Star Trek: Starfleet Academy' Tanks in Ratings; Could it Have Been the Gay Klingon in a Dress? Michael Cantrell

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement

Trending

Editor's Choice

Live Blog: President Trump Set to Tout America First Successes in SOTU Address
It’s Showtime: Join PJ Media’s Live Blog for Trump’s State of the Union Tonight
The Venezuelan Media Obviously Forgot to Read the Huffington Post
Advertisement