Trump Announces Medal of Honor, Legion of Merit and Medal of Freedom Awards at SOTU

President Donald Trump started the State of the Union with a bang, honoring America’s 250th birthday, praising WWII and Korean War heroes, and awarding high honors to a brave Coast Guardsman and a gold medal-winning hockey player. And the president crowned it all by awarding two rare Medals of Honor.

Advertisement

Trump managed to shame even a few Democrats into standing up for the Olympic men’s hockey team, which won gold for the first time since the historic “Miracle on Ice,” and the Medal of Honor winners. But mostly it was Republicans who applauded them and also the other patriots whom Trump specially invited and praised. The president also honored a helicopter pilot who displayed extraordinary courage during the capture of Nicolás Maduro while sustaining severe injuries.

Eric Slover is an Army helicopter pilot who suffered severe wounds while piloting a Chinook helicopter during the daring operation to capture narcoterrorist Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro. Slover had multiple leg wounds yet still brought in his helicopter safely. Trump awarded him the Medal of Honor.

AMERICAN HERO:



CW5 Eric Slover receives the Medal of Honor from @POTUS during tonight’s State of the Union Address. pic.twitter.com/xvIAq6DFuJ — U.S. Army (@USArmy) February 25, 2026

Related: Tlaib Wears ‘F*** ICE’ Pin, Omar Screams, Dems Won’t Applaud Illegal Alien Crime Victims

Legendary Navy fighter pilot Royce Williams is a centenarian, and he is finally receiving the recognition he earned long ago in a famous Korean War dogfight. Williams was the second Medal of Honor recipient at the SOTU, a beautiful moment, especially when his face burst into the biggest smile.

Advertisement

President Trump awards WWII Navy Fighter Pilot Royce Williams with the Congressional Medal of Honor for his actions during a secret 1952 mission in Korea.



Never before has a president awarded TWO Medal of Honors during a State of the Union address. pic.twitter.com/gJBtqEBb3s — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 25, 2026

Like the medal winners, National Guardsman and rescue swimmer Petty Officer Scott Ruskan did his uniform proud, on his first rescue mission amid the deadly floods of Camp Mystic. He saved over 150 girls, including Milly Cate, a young girl who reunited with Ruskan at SOTU for the first time since he rescued her as she wildly prayed for God to save her from death. Trump awarded Ruskan the Legion of Merit.

BREAKING: Trump awards USCG Rescue Swimmer SCOTT RUSKAN the Legion Of Merit for extraordinary heroism saving 165 lives during the devastating floods in Texas! 🫡 pic.twitter.com/nKeKJmEVdn — John Ʌ Konrad V (@johnkonrad) February 25, 2026

Speaking of medal winners and celebrities, Trump declared that Team USA men’s hockey all agreed that their goaltender Connor Hellebuyck deserved the Presidential Medal of Freedom, America’s highest civilian honor. So now on top of his Olympic gold medal, Hellebuyck will have the Medal of Freedom.

Advertisement

President Trump announces he will be giving USA Hockey goaltender Connor Hellebuyck the Presidential Medal of Freedom pic.twitter.com/8gzd7TVYAT — Media Research Center (@theMRC) February 25, 2026

Donald Trump proved that while Republicans honor patriots, Democrats backstab or ignore heroes.

Editor’s Note: Support and follow PJ Media’s coverage of SOTU and other key news in this midterm election year. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your membership.