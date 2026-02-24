This Moment of the State of the Union Just Lost the Democrats the Midterms

President Donald Trump’s 2026 State of the Union speech gave every American a front-row seat to see exactly who Democrats are — and more importantly, what they refuse to stand for.

Advertisement

According to reports, more than 70 Democrats chose not to attend the speech, but most did, and several times over the course of the evening, they made a choice. They sat. They scowled. They heckled. While Republicans rose time and again in applause, the left side of the chamber looked like a group of children being punished.

And Trump noticed.

He called them out — repeatedly — for refusing to show even the most basic bipartisan enthusiasm for moments that should have been beyond politics. But nothing cut deeper than one specific challenge he laid down for every lawmaker in that room.

"One of the great things about the State of the Union is how it gives Americans the chance to see clearly what their representatives really believe," Trump said. "So, tonight, I'm inviting every legislator to join with my administration in reaffirming a fundamental principle. If you agree with this statement, then stand up and show your support. The first duty of the American government is to protect American citizens, not illegal aliens."

Republicans exploded. They stood, clapped, and whistled for a solid two minutes. It was the kind of raw, spontaneous reaction you can't manufacture.

Democrats didn't move.

Advertisement

Not a shuffle. Not a courtesy clap. Nothing.

Trump let their refusal to stand do the work for a moment.

Then he turned the knife.

"Isn't that a shame? You should be ashamed of yourself, not standing up," he said.

Oh, but he wasn’t done.

He kept going. "That is why I'm also asking you to end deadly sanctuary cities that protect the criminals and enact serious penalties for public officials who block the removal of criminal aliens, in many cases, drug lords, murderers, all over our country. They're blocking the removal of these people out of our country! And you should be ashamed of yourself."

JUST IN: President Trump tells everyone to stand during his SOTU speech who believe the first duty of the U.S. government is to protect American citizens, not illegal immigrants.



Almost no Democrats stood up. pic.twitter.com/Mdv53Yoyhh — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 25, 2026

He delivered that last line while talking over Reps. Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib, who were busy shouting at him from their seats.

Because of course they were.

Here's the thing Democrats never seem to learn: the country was watching.

Illegal immigration was one of the defining issues of the 2024 election. And yet, on national television, with the whole country tuned in, Democratic lawmakers couldn't bring themselves to affirm that the government's first job is to protect their own constituents over illegal immigrants.

Advertisement

ICYMI: Trump Takes a Brutal Swipe at Nancy Pelosi During State of the Union

This wasn’t a political miscalculation on their part; it was a confession.

Republicans have been accusing Democrats of prioritizing illegals over American citizens for years, and Trump handed them an opportunity to prove them wrong, and they didn’t take it.

They couldn't do it, so they handed Republicans a huge gift for the upcoming midterm elections. Trump baited them, and they took the bait. He knew they wouldn’t stand, and now the whole country knows that the only people Democrats stand for are illegal immigrants.

When voters pull the lever in November, many of them are going to remember exactly what they saw: a chamber full of Democratic lawmakers who, when asked point-blank to put Americans first, didn’t take it.

Want to support fearless journalism that exposes the Left and tells the stories the media won’t? PJ Media delivers the truth and holds the powerful accountable. Become a VIP member today—your support fuels our mission and unlocks exclusive content, podcasts, an ad-free experience, and more.

Use code FIGHT for 60% off. It's a great time to join our movement. Join now and stand for America-first journalism!