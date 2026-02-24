The Midterms: The GOP Has to Use These Four State of the Union Moments in Ads

Tim O'Brien | 11:48 PM on February 24, 2026
Just a few weeks ago, we sat down to watch a halftime show, a football game, and the advertising. We may have talked to our friends and family about our favorite ads after the game was over. This is the reverse of that.  

The lifeblood of politics is money, and the lion's share of that money is spent on campaign ads. But the money itself doesn't win elections. These days, it's the content of those ads that shows up anywhere from your local TV station to YouTube or across social media. Content is king.

That being the case, the most powerful content is that which inspires, scares, and angers. President Donald Trump's State of the Union address Tuesday night had a little bit of everything. 

We laughed, we may have teared up in spots, and we got angry, especially when we saw just how immovably unsympathetic the Democrats can be. The challenge for creative teams that will be working with Republican candidates for the midterms will be to capture these emotions and cut them into 15- or 30-second packages so that our team wins.  

These are some of my favorite moments from Trump’s address that would make great material for Republican ads going into the midterms.     

With that, I give you… 

The man with his head in his hand would go great with a voiceover on all the things the Democrats didn’t do, like protect the border, get tough on crime, take care of our students and their educations, and so much more. 

     Related: This Moment of the State of the Union Just Lost the Democrats the Midterms

Let’s go outside to where most of the Democrats actually were during the official address. 

They had the option of being a part of the process, but they always choose not to be. And then they blame Republicans for the choices they make or the consequences they bring on their party and themselves. 

     Related: BREAKING: Tlaib Wears ‘F*** ICE’ Pin, Omar Screams, Dems Won’t Applaud Illegal Alien Crime Victims

Back where democracy was taking place, the president blasted through the fourth wall to remind the viewers at home who and what the problem is in Washington. 

If this next video clip is used in an ad, it can’t be B-roll. Sound on, please…all the way up.    

I’m sure there are others, but these would be my top four picks for midterm ads for Republicans. What say you? What moments last night do you think would help Trump and the Republicans this campaign season?     

Tim O'Brien

Tim O’Brien is a veteran communications and crisis management consultant based in Pittsburgh. He’s the author of The Essential Crisis Communications Plan: A crisis management process that fits your culture, available on Amazon. He’s the host of the Shaping Opinion podcast on Substack and all of the major video and audio podcast platforms.  

When he’s not working, he’s usually listening to a podcast, driving down some country back road near his home, dreaming of a Pittsburgh Pirates team that actually wins – or some combination of all of the above.

Reach him at: Tim (at) OBrienCommunications.com. Follow him on X: @TimOBrienPgh.

