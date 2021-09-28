Insanity Wrap: Jen Psaki Is the Stupidest Person in the World (Or Hopes You Are)

Welcome to Insanity Wrap, your daily dose of the best of the worst. Jen Psaki’s divorce from reality finally being made official is today’s big crazy.

Plus:

Vanilla Ice is going to save the planet (really)

Thanks, Madam Speaker! Introducing outsider-insider trading

Shoplifting gang caught on video but not by Chicago police

Before we get to today’s big story, here’s a short video to make you lose whatever little faith you might still have in humanity.

This Is Not a Sane World, Exhibit #1,000,006

Mom compares unmasked children to “deadly biological weapons, loaded firearms, and homicide” This is the result of the intentional fear mongering and watching too much CNN pic.twitter.com/h5EJ1llcCf — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) September 27, 2021

Insanity Wrap shudders to think what home life must be like for the children of a woman who compares kids to “deadly biological weapons, loaded firearms, and homicide.”

Can Jen Psaki Actually Be This Stupid?

AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

George Orwell asked you to imagine a boot stamping on a human face — forever.

Insanity Wrap asks you to imagine a palm slapping a bewildered face — forever.

Only you won’t need to imagine it after reading today’s lead story.

But first, our credentials.

Insanity Wrap has been in and out of the new business for 30 years and blogging for just shy of 20. In addition to all of those political stories, in our 52 years, we have read the poetry of Jim Morrison, the columns of Maureen Dowd, the backs of countless boxes of Boo Berry Cereal, the 1988 Libertarian, Republican, and Democrat political platforms in their entireties, and even the works of various Brontë sisters.

So we don’t need to ask you to trust us when we say we have ready some deeply stupid stuff.

But nothing so stupid as White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki trying to explain exactly how economics doesn’t work to the White House Fluff Corps.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki claimed during Monday’s press briefing that it would be “unfair and absurd” for companies to raise costs on consumers in response to the Biden administration raising the corporate tax rate.

If Democrats get their way, corporate taxes are about to go up by about 25%. And because it would be “unfair and absurd” for anyone to raise prices on consumers in response to increased costs…

…wait, wut?

Psaki actually represents perfectly her brothers and sisters on the Left in their belief that businesses are all run by Scrooge McDuck and have secret safes hiding all the money they took away from poor people. With just the right taxes, the money will come out and the poor people will be rich again.

But Insanity Wrap knows — you know — that’s not how any of this works or has ever worked or ever will work.

Running a business is a constant balancing act between ever-changing costs and incomes. And that a business that can’t make a profit doesn’t stay in business for long.

Price of materials goes up? Prices go up. Cost of labor increases? Prices increase. Tax hikes? Price hikes.

A business might eat a temporary cost increase for a short while in order to avoid alienating customers, but only for a short while.

Every dime every business ever paid in taxes was first collected as income from their customers.

Everyone who isn’t an addle-brained leftist like Jen Psaki knows this.

Either that or she’s just a big, fat liar.

YOU make the call!

Recommended: IT’S ON: John Stossel Sues Facebook’s Fact-Checkers for Defamation

Beat the Press

WOW completely missed this on Friday. After Biden’s kerfuffle with Boris Johnson and the UK press, Biden preps the Indian press on no questions, and suggested the Indian media is simply better behaved than our American media. That’s a big yikes.pic.twitter.com/CBnyfzhnWq — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) September 27, 2021

The White House removed Biden’s remarks from the official transcript.

On an even more serious note: ‘Dangerous Country for Journalists’, India’s Press Freedom Rank is 142.

Biden — who enjoys a virtual army of fluffers in the media working furiously to prop up his addled Administration — would apparently rather have a news media like India’s.

Where they really know how to defer to their betters.

Your Weekly Dose of Mostly Peaceful Protest

Shoplifters rob Ulta beauty store as stunned shoppers look on

Insanity Wrap isn’t exactly sure what it is these noble souls are protesting against, but it must be very important to require all those beauty products.

Who says you have to look like a filthy hippie to march for justice?

Shawn Farash Is a National Treasure

Insanity Wrap is literally figuratively dying over this one.

Previously On Insanity Wrap: Media Drives #WhipGate Fake News About Border Guards Whipping Haitians

The Craziest Person in the World (This Week)

AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Nancy Pelosi sure can pick ’em — and now, so can you.

Everyone knows that Nancy Pelosi and her husband have made some “conveniently” timed purchases of stocks like Microsoft, Nvidia and Tesla. At the least, the Pelosi family are far more active traders than the average U.S. household. At worst, it appears the family could be using the Speaker’s access to non-public information to benefit personally. Regardless of what the objective truth is, traders have seen enough to leave them convinced that Pelosi “has an in” when it comes to investing and, in turn, have dedicated their stock picking “due diligence” to examining what stocks the Pelosi household is buying at the time. “Shouts out to Nancy Pelosi, the stock market’s biggest whale,” one user on Tik Tok said, according to a report by NPR.

Outsider-insider trading… so crazy it’s brilliant.

Your Weekly Dose of Celebrity Nonsense

Samsung recruits Vanilla Ice to fight climate change https://t.co/hSm7Oc8G6w pic.twitter.com/J4T0T3jLst — Engadget (@engadget) September 28, 2021

Insanity Wrap has never been one to worry much about climate change, but now we’re pretty sure we’re all doomed.

One More Thing…

That’s a Wrap for today.

Come back next week for another Insanity Wrap…

…assuming we make it that long.

If you enjoy Insanity Wrap, Stephen Kruiser’s Morning Briefing, and headline news from PJ’s growing stable of writers, you’ll love our exclusive content — like video podcasts and live chats with your favorite PJ personalities — available just to our VIP members.

PJ Media VIP members also enjoy an ad-free experience and, for GOLD members similar exclusives at all six Townhall news sites.

You can become a supporter right here with a 25% discount if you use the INSANITYWRAP promo code. We’d love to have you on board.