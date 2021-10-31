Dear Colin Kaepernick: We're Not Buying the 'Black & White' Hate You're Selling

Have you heard? Race-baiter Colin Kaepernick has a new “documentary” out on Netflix. According to the Netflix description, “Kaepernick narrates this drama series recounting his formative years navigating race, class and culture while aspiring for greatness.” Puhleeeze. This heavy-handed “social justice” drama is nothing more than a thinly veiled justification for why the teenaged Kaepernick with so much supposed potential became the angry adult racial activist he is today.

We realize this in the first two minutes and thirty seconds of the very first episode, when Kaepernick equates an NFL combine with a slave auction. Dressed as a 16th-century preacher in a black designer Johnny Cash throwback suit and sporting a 1970s-era afro, Kaepernick’s narration begins with, “Everybody knows the first step in making any football team is the tryout. And to make it to the pros the tryout starts with the combine.” So far, so good. If everybody knows this and agrees to participate, what’s the problem?

In his Netflix special, Colin Kaepernick suggests the NFL training camp is synonymous with literally buying slaves. Unreal. pic.twitter.com/slLnks7RPq — Mythinformed MKE (@MythinformedMKE) October 30, 2021

At the combine, Kaepernick says, “potential players are paraded out in front of scouts, coaches, and owners who measure their physical talent and on-field abilities.” It seems reasonable for your potential business owner to know exactly what he’s getting in you as a potential employee, but, tellingly, in hate-filled Kaepernick World all scouts, coaches, and owners are white while all players are black. Why there are no whites, Asians, or Latinos in the combine, you know, like there are in Real America? We know why: The Narrative.

“Coaches will tell you they’re looking for ‘warriors,’ ‘killers,’ ‘beasts,'” continues Kaepernick. “They say they want you to be an ‘animal’ out there—and you want to give them that.” So, coaches want you to play hard and show them what you can do? “But let me tell you something,” he glares into the camera. “What they don’t want you to understand is what’s being established is a power dynamic.” How dare these coaches want to motivate players to be tough, strong, and fearless! How dare Whitey make anybody black try out!

“Before they put you on the field,” he explains, NFL “teams poke, prod, and examine you searching for any defect that might affect your performance. No boundary respected. No dignity left intact.” This is where Kaepernick’s “drama” goes off the proverbial racial justice cliff with shots of black athletes being measured for football skills juxtaposed with shots of black slaves being measured at a slave auction by white “farmers.” This comparison that an athlete trying out for a multi-million dollar job is somehow the same as a powerless slave in an auction is ridiculous. Athletes choose to join the draft and try out, which is something Kaepernick himself has talked about many times. He chose to play football over baseball and he chose to join the NFL draft.

Slaves had no power or choice at all. Slaves were sold, and the money exchanged did not profit the slave–it profited the slave owner. Athletes like Kaepernick profit handsomely and directly from their talents. They profit so much so that in most cases they are able to pull not only themselves but their entire extended families out of poverty or even the working class. Could a slave do that? I think not.

But don’t take my word for it. This comparison was so ridiculous it inspired a young conservative to post a response to Kaepernick on his Black Conservative Perspective YouTube channel. “This is the same dude who begged and pleaded to get back in the NFL,” said YouTuber Greg Foreman. “Now he’s trying to tell us now that his playing days are done, that the NFL is like slavery. He’s comparing the NFL and the combine to slavery, but he begged—literally begged—to be a part of that. He begged to be a slave. Tell me, how does that work?”

“I don’t recall slaves getting paid millions of dollars to play a game,” said an exasperated Foreman. “As a matter of fact, aren’t all ya’ll woke revolutionaries the ones begging the government to pay you back because slaves weren’t paid for their work? Aren’t you guys the ones asking for reparations?”

Foreman believes race hustlers “will say anything to push racial division in this country.” Kaepernick, who currently has a net worth of around $20 million, “is making millions of dollars a year from Nike, a company that pays him, that is in bed with China who actually is using slaves…What institution in the country has created more black wealth than the NFL? I can’t think of one.” Me neither, Greg Foreman.

In the end, there’s nothing new or “revolutionary” about Kaepernick. He’s cut from the same cloth as the usual race hustlers who have been around since the 1960s. He craves not “justice” but attention—and maybe a little money—while professing to be “down with the cause,” but he’s no more in it than Jesse Jackson or Al Sharpton ever were. Kaepernick is simply the newest version who comes from the sports world instead of the church or civil rights movement—but he’s just as disingenuous and slippery.

What is different is now he has a platform on Netflix to push his race hate on the next generation of confused kids who don’t know where they fit in. Sorry, Kaepernick, we’re not buying it.