Bill Maher: Reasonable Leftist?

Most of the time, when liberal HBO host Bill Maher says anything, I not only disagree with it, I outright cringe at his absurd views. But he’s managed to surprise me at times.

In 2016, he conceded that liberals had gone too far with their Hitler/Nazi/fascist rhetoric aimed at Republican presidents and presidential candidates.

“I know liberals made a big mistake because we attacked your boy Bush like he was the end of the world. And he wasn’t,” he admitted. “And Mitt Romney we attacked that way. I gave Obama a million dollars because I was so afraid of Mitt Romney. Mitt Romney wouldn’t have changed my life that much or yours. Or John McCain.”

Donald Trump, who was only running for president at the time, was still a legitimate fascist, according to Maher. “I’ve seen a lot. I know politics. This is different. I promise you this will not make your life better. And also once fascists get power they don’t give it up. You’ve got President Trump for life.”

Well, so much for that prediction. Maher may not admit it yet, but eventually, there will be another Republican president who Maher will say is even worse than Trump, and he’ll admit that calling Trump a fascist was going too far. It won’t be tomorrow, but eventually, mark my words. While he won’t admit it for some time, it does appear that the Trump era has nevertheless woken up Maher to how insane the left has become.

Last month, he actually admitted that he’s embarrassed by the left these days. “To me, when people say to me sometimes, ‘Boy, you know, you go after the left a lot these days. Why?’ Because you’re embarrassing me. That’s why I’m going after the left,” he said.

Maher went on to cite the left’s racialization of everything, even making an apparent slight against Critical Race Theory by criticizing teachers for making kids “hyper-aware of race in a way they wouldn’t otherwise be.”

He then explained his opposition to the singing of “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” which is the so-called “Black National Anthem.”

“Now maybe we should get rid of our national anthem,” he said, “But I think we should have one national anthem. I think when you go down a road where you’re having two different national anthems, colleges sometimes now have different graduation ceremonies for Black and white, separate dorms… This is what I mean: Segregation! You’ve inverted the idea. We’re going back to that under a different name.”

This week, Maher slammed woke people for their changing words because they can’t deal with reality.

“Comedian Hannah Gadsby characterized Dave Chappelle’s controversial Netflix special as hate speech dog-whistling. Well, dog-whistle refers to when someone puts things in code because they’re afraid to come out and say what they really think. That’s what you get from Dave Chappelle? That he’s afraid to say what he really thinks? And it’s not hate speech just because you disagree with it. Nor is it phobic. Phobic comes from the Greek word for something one fears irrationally, like spiders or germs, but now is used as a suffix for anything you just don’t like.”

Maher continued, “I’ve been called commitment-phobic. No, I don’t fear commitment, I just don’t want it. Other people do. Great! I don’t call them single-phobic. I don’t like bowling. I’m not bowling-phobic. And if I talk about how wrong I think it is to force women to wear a beekeeper suit all day, that’s not being Islamophobic; I just don’t like it. And I bet they don’t either.”

Maher also bemoaned the redefining of shaming. “That definition has been rewritten to mean anything that suggests I’m not 100% perfect. I’m not fat-shaming when I call bull**** on the idea that a person can be healthy at any size,” he said. “Adele was shamed for losing weight, like she was a traitor to what, unhealthiness?”

In all, Maher argued that eight terms are being redefined and overused by the left: hate, victim, hero, shame, violence, survivor, phobic, and white supremacy. I have to say, he’s right. He may still be holding on to the delusion that Trump is a white supremacist, but I still believe eventually he’ll admit he was wrong on that.

Maher surprised me again by railing against COVID restrictions, declaring the pandemic is “over” and that it’s time to “just resume living.”

“I know some people seem to not want to give up on the wonderful pandemic, but you know what? It’s over. There’s always going to be a variant. You shouldn’t have to wear masks. I should be to … I haven’t had a meeting with my staff since March of 2020. Why?”

“Also, vaccine, mask, pick one! You’ve got to pick. You can’t make me mask if I’ve had the vaccine,” Maher added.

Maher also noted that when he travels, “the red states are a joy and the blue states are a pain in the a**. For no reason.” Ya think?

When guest Senator Chris Coon (D-Del.) insisted that “we’re not done [with the pandemic] until the world is safe and we’re not safe as a world until the world’s vaccinated,” Maher shot back.

“Except the world recognizes natural immunity. We don’t, because everything in this country has to go through the pharmaceutical companies. Natural immunity is the best kind of immunity. We shouldn’t fire people who have natural immunity because they don’t get the vaccine. We should hire them.”

Has Maher become a relatively reasonable leftist?