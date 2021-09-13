Even Bill Maher Is Embarrassed by the Left Now

We all know that Democrats have become increasingly radical over the years, but just how absurd has the left become?

For sure, I’m probably not the most objective person when it comes to making such an assessment, but when one of their own is saying they’ve gone completely wacko, perhaps it should be taken seriously.

Left-wing talk show host Bill Maher, in fact, has been highly critical of the left recently on his show. (FYI: I don’t know this from watching, that’s what I’ve heard.) And on a recent broadcast, he specifically addressed that criticism.

“To me, when people say to me sometimes, ‘Boy, you know, you go after the left a lot these days. Why?’ Because you’re embarrassing me,” he explained. And members of the audience cheered. “That’s why I’m going after the left.”

He then went on to criticize the overt racialization of everything, noting that teachers are making kids “hyper-aware of race in a way they wouldn’t otherwise be,” in an apparent criticism of critical race theory.

“I mean, I saw last night on the football game, Alicia Keys sang ‘Lift Every Voice and Sing,’ which, now, I hear, is called the ‘Black National Anthem.’ Now maybe we should get rid of our national anthem, but I think we should have one national anthem. I think when you go down a road where you’re having two different national anthems, colleges sometimes now have different graduation ceremonies for Black and white, separate dorms… This is what I mean: Segregation! You’ve inverted the idea. We’re going back to that under a different name.”

So, congratulations liberals, even Bill Maher is embarrassed by you.