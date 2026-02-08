The Best Thing About the Super Bowl Halftime Show Was Trump’s Response to It

Matt Margolis | 11:23 PM on February 08, 2026
AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

President Donald Trump didn't hold back when he took to Truth Social Sunday night to slam what just might go down as the most bewildering Super Bowl halftime show in recent memory. And frankly, it's hard to disagree with him.

Advertisement

I ended up watching both the Super Bowl halftime show and TPUSA’s All-American Halftime Show, and I've got to tell you, the official NFL production was so awful, and like most Americans, I couldn't understand most of it. Before Bad Bunny got tapped for this gig, I'd never even heard of the guy, and I suspect a whole lot of Americans were in the same boat.

Trump called the performance "absolutely terrible, one of the worst, EVER!" and "an affront to the Greatness of America.”In his characteristic style, Trump laid out exactly what millions of viewers were thinking. "Nobody understands a word this guy is saying, and the dancing is disgusting, especially for young children that are watching from throughout the U.S.A., and all over the World," he wrote. He slammed the show as "just a 'slap in the face' to our Country, which is setting new standards and records every single day — including the Best Stock Market and 401(k)s in History!”

Trump specifically called out how inappropriate the whole spectacle was for kids to watch. He wrapped up his statement by predicting the Fake News Media would shower the performance with praise "because they haven't got a clue of what is going on in the REAL WORLD." Then he threw in a jab at the NFL's ridiculous new kickoff rule before signing off with "MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

Advertisement

The annoying thing about it was that the performance was almost entirely in Spanish, with Lady Gaga making a brief appearance as the token white person, and I’m pretty sure she was the only one to sing any English during the entire show. 

Bad Bunny wrapped things up with a backdrop featuring Latin American flags and a football that read "together, we are America.” The Levi's Stadium scoreboard flashed "the only thing more powerful than hate is love" during the finale. 

You can say there’s nothing wrong with the sentiment on its face, but you can also roll your eyes at the absurd moral posturing.

ICYMI: The Epstein Cover-Up Just Got So Much Worse

At the end of the performance, we did hear Bad Bunny say "God Bless America," but he didn't mean the United States.

Advertisement

The entire performance felt like an insult to America disguised as a celebration of America. When you book a halftime show that the vast majority of your audience can't even understand, and then drape it in messaging about what America should be, you're not uniting anyone. You're making a statement about who you think matters and who doesn't.

Trump's reaction was perfect because it captured exactly what regular Americans were thinking while watching the halftime show.

And now everyone can go back to not knowing who Bad Bunny is and stop pretending to be fans of his music.

Want to support fearless journalism that exposes the Left and tells the stories the media won’t? PJ Media delivers the truth and holds the powerful accountable. Become a VIP member today—your support fuels our mission and unlocks exclusive content, podcasts, an ad-free experience, and more. 

Use code FIGHT for 60% off. It's a great time to join our movement. Join now and stand for America-first journalism!

Matt Margolis

“He’s a great columnist. I think he’s terrific.”  - Mark Levin

Matt Margolis is a conservative commentator and columnist. His work has been cited on Fox News and national conservative talk radio, including The Rush Limbaugh Show, The Mark Levin Show, and The Dan Bongino Show. Matt is the author of several books and has appeared on Newsmax, OANN, Real America’s Voice News, Salem News Channel, and even CNN. You can also subscribe to his newsletter for free!

He doesn't read the comments section. You can send news tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries to [email protected].

Read more by Matt Margolis

Category:

NEWS & POLITICS

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP ENTERTAINMENT NFL SPORTS TRUTH SOCIAL

Recommended

Lindsey Vonn’s Crash and the Brutal Truth About Olympic Risk David Manney
Out of Control: Leftist Shoots Right-Wing Livestreamers in Portland in Drive-By Attack Near ICE HQ Victoria Taft
The Truth About the ‘Racist’ Video Trump Posted That the Left Doesn’t Want You to Know Matt Margolis
Democrats' Campus Voting Plea Gets a Judicial Smackdown David Manney
When the WHO Wouldn’t Return the Flag, Trump and Rubio Sent the Marines David Manney
We’re About to Enter the Third Age of Medicine. Early Adapters Will Live Longer Scott Pinsker

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement

Trending

Editor's Choice

Adventures in The Patriarchy™: Anti-ICE Karens Gone Wild! Part XXVII
Out of Control: Leftist Shoots Right-Wing Livestreamers in Portland in Drive-By Attack Near ICE HQ
Reports of the Demise of the Education Department Have Been Not Only Greatly Exaggerated, But Dead Wrong
Advertisement