The Best Thing About the Super Bowl Halftime Show Was Trump’s Response to It

President Donald Trump didn't hold back when he took to Truth Social Sunday night to slam what just might go down as the most bewildering Super Bowl halftime show in recent memory. And frankly, it's hard to disagree with him.

I ended up watching both the Super Bowl halftime show and TPUSA’s All-American Halftime Show, and I've got to tell you, the official NFL production was so awful, and like most Americans, I couldn't understand most of it. Before Bad Bunny got tapped for this gig, I'd never even heard of the guy, and I suspect a whole lot of Americans were in the same boat.

Trump called the performance "absolutely terrible, one of the worst, EVER!" and "an affront to the Greatness of America.”In his characteristic style, Trump laid out exactly what millions of viewers were thinking. "Nobody understands a word this guy is saying, and the dancing is disgusting, especially for young children that are watching from throughout the U.S.A., and all over the World," he wrote. He slammed the show as "just a 'slap in the face' to our Country, which is setting new standards and records every single day — including the Best Stock Market and 401(k)s in History!”

Trump specifically called out how inappropriate the whole spectacle was for kids to watch. He wrapped up his statement by predicting the Fake News Media would shower the performance with praise "because they haven't got a clue of what is going on in the REAL WORLD." Then he threw in a jab at the NFL's ridiculous new kickoff rule before signing off with "MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

The annoying thing about it was that the performance was almost entirely in Spanish, with Lady Gaga making a brief appearance as the token white person, and I’m pretty sure she was the only one to sing any English during the entire show.

Bro forgot he’s in the United States of America 🤡 #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/FljTH9YarI — 𝐀𝐍𝐓𝐔𝐍𝐄𝐒 (@Antunes1) February 9, 2026

Bad Bunny wrapped things up with a backdrop featuring Latin American flags and a football that read "together, we are America.” The Levi's Stadium scoreboard flashed "the only thing more powerful than hate is love" during the finale.

Bad Bunny ends his Super Bowl halftime show with participants in the background carrying the numerous flags of Latin America. The football he carries has the words “together we are America”, and the scoreboard at Levi’s Stadium has the words “The only thing more powerful than… pic.twitter.com/AnBbUXESmt — Keith Jouganatos (@KeithJouganatos) February 9, 2026

You can say there’s nothing wrong with the sentiment on its face, but you can also roll your eyes at the absurd moral posturing.

At the end of the performance, we did hear Bad Bunny say "God Bless America," but he didn't mean the United States.

🚨 BREAKING: President Trump just WENT OFF on the Bad Bunny Super Bowl Halftime Show, calling it “TERRIBLE” and “ONE OF THE WORST”



“Nobody understands a word this guy is saying, and the dancing is disgusting, especially for young children that are watching from throughout the… pic.twitter.com/0PUt61P088 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) February 9, 2026

The entire performance felt like an insult to America disguised as a celebration of America. When you book a halftime show that the vast majority of your audience can't even understand, and then drape it in messaging about what America should be, you're not uniting anyone. You're making a statement about who you think matters and who doesn't.

Trump's reaction was perfect because it captured exactly what regular Americans were thinking while watching the halftime show.

And now everyone can go back to not knowing who Bad Bunny is and stop pretending to be fans of his music.

