The Morning Briefing: Dems' Election Fraud Fetish Will Be What Ends America

Happy Monday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends.

How nice it was to have weekend where Minneapolis didn't barf all over the news. No doubt all of the lefties there are working up some more nonsense because their insidious attention needs weren't met for a few news cycles. Maybe we should have the Olympics and the Super Bowl more often.

Just last Friday, I was waxing on about how much I enjoy watching President Trump and his administration go about their business. I've written about that a lot in the last year, actually. Despite the best efforts of the mentally unwell Democrats to poison the well of public opinion, these are good times in the United States of America. The people who aren't enjoying them spend their days seeking out misery, they're never going to be happy.

Because a collectivist brain rot affects the Democratic hive mind, they want everyone to partake in that misery. While I am having a good time here on the Trump 47 MAGA train, I am ever aware that we're just one presidential election loss away from the Republic being brought to the cliff edge of oblivion. Look at how much damage the desiccated husk of Joe Biden and his commie puppet masters were able to do in just four short years. If the Dems get another two term president any time soon, we'll all be speaking Mandarin and forced to watch those crappy movies that Barack Obama makes for Netflix.

One thing that we have discussed often since the 2024 election is the fact that the Democrats don't have a lot in the way of enticing policy ideas to offer American voters. Yeah, they've got the ignorant deep blue city rage mob vote locked up, but they had that in the election they just lost, too.

Absent the ability to appeal to appeal to the electorate with ideas, the Democrats are almost certainly busy brewing up something nefarious in their always boiling cauldron of election irregularities. Prominent Democrats wake up every morning thinking of ways to skirt the rules that are in place to keep elections fair and free. They've succeeded in destroying transparency in some states — looking at you, California — and are unyielding in their efforts to do away with all election integrity.

Republicans in Congress and President Trump are trying to restore some sanity into the voting process via the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act. It doesn't ask for much — prove you're a citizen when you vote, prove you are who you say you are when you vote, little things like that. President Trump is trying to get idiot squish Senate Republicans on board with it, which Catherine wrote about yesterday.

Dems take particular umbrage with the proof of citizenship, of course. This is from Catherine's post:

This ought to be a bipartisan issue. The fact that it is not tells us everything we need to know about the Democrat Party’s plans for taking power in future. They did not allow in massive hordes of unvetted illegal aliens, and continue to protect them from federal law enforcement up through the present, out of the generosity of their hearts. Democrats want illegal votes.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries fired up his remaining brain cell to hit a Sunday show and whine about proof of citizenship being "voter suppression." My Townhall colleague Scott McLallen covered that here. Real voter suppression is canceling out the votes of people who obey the law with those of people who shouldn't be voting at all. Or by mail-in ballots that appear out of the ether in the middle of the night and all break for one candidate.

This is another case of the Democrats being so awful about something that conservatives are OK with federal intervention in the problem. Well, this conservative is, anyway.

If the Democrats keep getting their way with election "anomalies," Republicans and anyone else who truly loves freedom won't be getting their way ever again.

We all need to get out and roll in the grass more.







