Anti-ICE High Schoolers Depict Trump Crucified

A group of ICE-hating high schoolers with horrifyingly low academic scores made an apparent and creepy threat against the president.

Waukegan High School students in Chicago, Ill., staged a walkout and protest against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrest of illegal alien criminals. Part of that protest was a large and sickening depiction of President Donald Trump crucified, exposing a very threatening undercurrent to the students’ ideology. And it also just happens to be illegal.

Waukegan High School had an “anti-ICE” protest today with a crucified Donald Trump display.



I want the name of every staff member that aided or participated in this. Truancy is a crime and political speech while working as a public employee is fireable. pic.twitter.com/vyGcvKrZiW — Frank McCormick (@CBHeresy) February 6, 2026

As interesting context, Illinois Report Card states that Waukegan High School has an 84% graduation rate, a 16% student mobility rate, and a 55% chronic absenteeism rate. The school spends on average $23,000 per student, but Public School Review states that it is in the bottom 50% among schools in the state, both for math and for reading proficiency. In fact, Waukegan students’ math proficiency is 5%, and their reading proficiency is 7%.

No, you did not read those statistics wrong. More than nine out of 10 students at that high school cannot read proficiently or do basic math, but they are marching around waving signs threatening both Donald Trump and ICE. This is exactly what is wrong with public education, and why the Trump administration needs to dry up federal funds to so many public school systems.

Of course, the majority of enrollment in the school is Hispanic, so the high likelihood is that there are at least some illegal alien students. But illegal or legal, none of them are getting a real education.

As I mentioned above, it is illegal to threaten death against the U.S. president, and it seems the Waukegan students were doing just that. At any rate, they were advertising something which they knew people would interpret as a death threat. 18 U.S. Code § 871 says the following:

Whoever knowingly and willfully deposits for conveyance in the mail or for a delivery from any post office or by any letter carrier any letter, paper, writing, print, missive, or document containing any threat to take the life of, to kidnap, or to inflict bodily harm upon the President of the United States, the President-elect, the Vice President or other officer next in the order of succession to the office of President of the United States, or the Vice President-elect, or knowingly and willfully otherwise makes any such threat ...shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than five years, or both.

Certainly, I think it might be worthwhile for the feds to find out who at the school was responsible for the disgusting display, because that school undoubtedly receives some federal funds and U.S. taxpayers should not be funding such illegal and dangerous behavior. It is obvious there’s something wrong with the teachers as well, or there wouldn’t be such egregious proficiency scores.

These students are learning nothing useful. Among the stupid signs they were holding was one that said “you hate immigrants more than pedophiles.” The extreme irony of this is that federal immigration officers have focused on arresting pedophiles and rescuing trafficked children, around 400,000 of whom were lost or placed with abusive sponsors during the Biden administration’s open borders crisis. The Waukegan students are actually marching in support of the pedophiles.

