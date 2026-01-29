Homan Schools Dems on Violent Rhetoric, Immigration Enforcement

Border czar Tom Homan issued public remarks in relation to his new role overseeing federal immigration enforcement in the sanctuary city of Minneapolis, and he wasn’t accepting any garbage from leftist media. “These men and women who carry that badge and gun are American patriots. They put themselves on the line for this nation every day,” he said as he praised ICE and Border Patrol.

Some Republicans are dissatisfied with Donald Trump making a deal with Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz after Walz explicitly sided with criminal illegal aliens and violent protesters and even compared ICE arrests to the Nazi Holocaust. But Homan emphasized in his remarks, “We are not surrendering the president’s mission on immigration enforcement.” He explained, “We will conduct TARGETED enforcement operations. Targeted. What we've done for decades.” Every illegal alien has committed a crime, but ICE is particularly focused on illegal aliens with an extensive criminal history.

After months of deliberately fueling violence and egging on protesters to assault immigration officers, Democrats lost their minds when two protesters, Renee Good and Alex Pretti, who were committing violent federal felonies, ended up getting killed while clashing with federal officers. “I've begged for the last two months on TV for the rhetoric to stop. I said in March if the rhetoric didn't stop, there was gonna be bloodshed. And there has been. I wish I wasn't right,” Homan said. He told radicals angry at the reality of laws banning interference with law enforcement that they should take it up with Congress instead of rioting.

Immigration enforcement, in fact, saves lives, Homan emphasized when citing the fact that there has been a 96% drop in foreign entrants. “Under the president's leadership, we have the most secure border in the history of this nation, which means less women [sic] are being raped, less children are dying crossing that border, less fentanyl is getting into this country to kill Americans, less known suspected terrorists are crossing into the country,” he highlighted the facts. Why is it that all of these positive results make Democrats so furious?

There has been an 8,000% increase in death threats and a 1,347% increase in assaults on Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers. If you watch the video below from O’Keefe Media Group, you will notice that the protesters in Minneapolis have become completely comfortable with and proud of their explicit goals of severely injuring federal officers and anyone who supports them.

Speaking of which, Homan absolutely wrecked the self-righteous pontificating of Democrats who are going hysterical about ICE. “Where were they the last 4 years when the numbers of women and children sex-trafficked was at an all time high?” he challenged. “Where were they when a quarter of a million Americans died from fentanyl coming across the border? Where were they when women and children were dying making that journey?” The Biden administration lost or placed with the wrong sponsors between 320,000 and 400,000 children. Democrats never cared about women and children; they never cared about innocents.

Minneapolis is filled with violence and crime because of Democrats, not because of ICE.

