Alex Pretti Committed Previous Felony on Officers Before Deadly Attack

Democrats want you to believe that Alex Pretti, the man who died during a violent clash with Border Patrol in Minneapolis, was an innocent legal observer with a heart of gold. It turns out that Pretti’s armed assault that resulted in his death was not his first illegal interference with federal immigration officers.

The underlying issue here is that Democrats have encouraged their activists to believe that they can commit any amount of violence and dangerous illegal behavior without any real consequences. The leftist activists deliberately endangering the lives of federal immigration officers on the streets, and fueling an 8,000% increase in death threats and a 1,347% increase in assaults, see themselves as heroes for their violence. Yet they also melt down anytime that violence backfires on them. Alex Pretti committed a felony and threatened officers with deadly violence one too many times. He fell for Democrat lies and it cost him his life.

Frankly, I personally also find it concerning that this man Pretti was an ICU nurse, and yet he apparently spent his free time committing felonies. And yes, 18 U.S. Code § 111 bans anyone from interfering with federal operations or attempting to block or assault federal officers. CNN, which reported Pretti’s previous illegal interference in an immigration arrest, naturally would not like to use that fact as context.

To hear the Crime News Network — I mean, CNN and its source — tell it, Pretti was a noble hero who tried to protect an innocent family from evil ICE agents:

The earlier incident started when he stopped his car after observing ICE agents chasing what he described as a family on foot, and began shouting and blowing his whistle, according to a source who asked not to be named out of fear of retribution…Pretti later told the source that five agents tackled him and one leaned on his back – an encounter that left him with a broken rib.

You can be certain there are a lot of details missing in between Pretti blowing his whistle and agents tackling him, but we shall have to wait for federal clarification.

Both CNN and the unnamed source frame the entire report as a sob story, smearing federal immigration officers as allegedly overly aggressive. Again, keep in mind the insane increase in assaults on and death threats against ICE, not to mention the fact that CNN is infamous for leaving out important details. CNN hopes you will think Pretti is a chronic victim, and yet what they really revealed is that he has a history of felonious interference with immigration officers.

In fact, this reported previous incident could indicate why Pretti brought a gun to his second and last illegal interference effort. Pretti had two full magazines of ammunition and no requisite ID to be carrying a firearm when he threatened Border Patrol. He violently resisted being disarmed, which is how he ended up being killed. It seems Pretti didn’t like being injured during his first felony, and therefore determined this time he would cause the injuries.

In any case, it is certainly obvious that Pretti was no innocent legal observer on the day of his death. He came to commit a crime and stir up trouble, but it backfired on him — literally.

