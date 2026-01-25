Minneapolis Police Chief Says It Doesn't Matter if Shooting Was Justified

In just one sentence, the Minneapolis police chief tacitly endorsed violence against federal immigration officers, and made it clear why the violence continues to escalate without police interference.

Advertisement

President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance partly blamed Minnesota authorities and police after an armed and violent protester ended up getting killed in a struggle with Border Patrol yesterday. After all, Minnesota Democrats are totally on the side of the criminal illegal aliens and rioters, and local police refuse to back up the feds. It seems Trump and Vance were even more right than we realized, based on shocking comments from Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara.

Speaking to insidious CBS News propagandist Margaret Brennan — the woman who claimed free speech caused the Holocaust — O’Hara falsely claimed that the protester had a First Amendment right to record and challenge Border Patrol (actually, what the protester did is against federal law).

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara says even if an investigation proves the shooting was legally justified, it doesn’t matter because people are mad at ICE.



The quiet part out loud.



There is no justice system or rule of law in Minnesota.



It’s just based on Democrats’… pic.twitter.com/XKaqq0UkWP — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 25, 2026

O’Hara then insanely pontificated, “And I think the greater issue is, even if there is an investigation that ultimately proves that at the time of the shooting it was legally justified, I don’t think that even matters at this point, because there just — there is so much outrage and concern around what is happening in the city.…People have had enough!”

Advertisement

It doesn’t matter? Of course it does. It matters precisely because all those rioting on behalf of the dead protester and the criminal illegal alien for whose sake he got himself killed are in the wrong. It matters because the dead protester was committing a felony (e.g., 18 U.S. Code § 111) when he tried to interfere in a federal operation and because he was armed with two full magazines of ammunition and not carrying the legally required ID.

Related: ‘Justifiable Force’: Border Patrol Union Counteracts Media’s Shooting Narrative

It matters because assaults on ICE are up by 1,347%, and because a crazy protester actually bit off the finger of a Homeland Security officer in Minneapolis yesterday.

Notice that both of the leftist domestic terrorists killed while feloniously interfering in DHS operations recently were in Minneapolis, even though only a little over 2% of ICE arrests occur there (per Kevin Bass). That is because Minneapolis is a sanctuary city, where Mayor Jacob Frey and Gov. Tim Walz always side with the criminals and terrorists and against federal officers.

It is ironic that leftists, including O’Hara, are suddenly champions of the Second Amendment on behalf of the dead protester. The very same people who have been claiming the government needs to confiscate guns for years are now self-righteously lecturing about the protester’s right to be armed and to brandish his loaded weapon around Border Patrol. They do not, of course, mention that the protester did not have the requisite ID on him at the time. The protester might have had the right to own and carry a gun, but he did not have the right to threaten officers with the gun or to violently resist disarming.

Advertisement

This is not a First Amendment or Second Amendment issue. It is an issue of Democrats deliberately fueling violence, encouraging protestors to act illegally and dangerously, and all to protect illegal alien criminals.

Editor’s Note: Support and follow PJ Media’s coverage of immigration enforcement and other key news in this new year. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.