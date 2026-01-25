Minneapolis Police Chief Says It Doesn't Matter if Shooting Was Justified

Catherine Salgado | 1:25 PM on January 25, 2026
AP Photo/Angelina Katsanis

In just one sentence, the Minneapolis police chief tacitly endorsed violence against federal immigration officers, and made it clear why the violence continues to escalate without police interference.

Advertisement

President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance partly blamed Minnesota authorities and police after an armed and violent protester ended up getting killed in a struggle with Border Patrol yesterday. After all, Minnesota Democrats are totally on the side of the criminal illegal aliens and rioters, and local police refuse to back up the feds. It seems Trump and Vance were even more right than we realized, based on shocking comments from Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara.

Speaking to insidious CBS News propagandist Margaret Brennan — the woman who claimed free speech caused the Holocaust — O’Hara falsely claimed that the protester had a First Amendment right to record and challenge Border Patrol (actually, what the protester did is against federal law).

O’Hara then insanely pontificated, “And I think the greater issue is, even if there is an investigation that ultimately proves that at the time of the shooting it was legally justified, I don’t think that even matters at this point, because there just — there is so much outrage and concern around what is happening in the city.…People have had enough!”

Advertisement

It doesn’t matter? Of course it does. It matters precisely because all those rioting on behalf of the dead protester and the criminal illegal alien for whose sake he got himself killed are in the wrong. It matters because the dead protester was committing a felony (e.g., 18 U.S. Code § 111) when he tried to interfere in a federal operation and because he was armed with two full magazines of ammunition and not carrying the legally required ID.

Related: ‘Justifiable Force’: Border Patrol Union Counteracts Media’s Shooting Narrative

It matters because assaults on ICE are up by 1,347%, and because a crazy protester actually bit off the finger of a Homeland Security officer in Minneapolis yesterday.

Notice that both of the leftist domestic terrorists killed while feloniously interfering in DHS operations recently were in Minneapolis, even though only a little over 2% of ICE arrests occur there (per Kevin Bass). That is because Minneapolis is a sanctuary city, where Mayor Jacob Frey and Gov. Tim Walz always side with the criminals and terrorists and against federal officers.

It is ironic that leftists, including O’Hara, are suddenly champions of the Second Amendment on behalf of the dead protester. The very same people who have been claiming the government needs to confiscate guns for years are now self-righteously lecturing about the protester’s right to be armed and to brandish his loaded weapon around Border Patrol. They do not, of course, mention that the protester did not have the requisite ID on him at the time. The protester might have had the right to own and carry a gun, but he did not have the right to threaten officers with the gun or to violently resist disarming.

Advertisement

This is not a First Amendment or Second Amendment issue. It is an issue of Democrats deliberately fueling violence, encouraging protestors to act illegally and dangerously, and all to protect illegal alien criminals.

Editor’s Note: Support and follow PJ Media’s coverage of immigration enforcement and other key news in this new year. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Catherine Salgado

Catherine Salgado is a contributor for PJ Media. She also writes for The Rogue Review, Media Research Center, and her Substack Pro Deo et Libertate. She received the Andrew Breitbart MVP award for August 2021 from The Rogue Review for her journalism.

Read more by Catherine Salgado

Category:

NEWS & POLITICS

Tags:

BORDER PATROL DOMESTIC TERRORISM ILLEGAL ALIEN SANCTUARY CITIES SECOND AMENDMENT

Recommended

The Left Doesn’t Want You to Know This About Alex Pretti, the Man the Border Patrol Shot Matt Margolis
PR Fallout of the Second ICE Fatality: This One Is So Much Worse — and Bloodier Days Are Coming Scott Pinsker
Minneapolis: How Is This Not an Insurrection? Eric Florack
The New York Times Wonders Why Americans Are ‘Turning Against Gay People.’ Isn’t It Obvious? Matt Margolis
Suicide by ICE: Leftist Masterminds Are Getting What They Wanted Tim O'Brien
Turley Destroys Walz and Frey’s Anti-Law Enforcement Tirade After Shooting Matt Margolis

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement

Trending

Editor's Choice

How Can Law Enforcement Rein in These Neo-Confederates?
The Left Proves Again It Doesn’t Understand the Second Amendment
Predator Watch: 12-Year-Old Australian Boy Dies After Shark Attack
Advertisement