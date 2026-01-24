Trump, Vance Blame Minnesota Dems and Police for Shooting

President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance are calling out Minnesota Democrats and police for facilitating violence against federal immigration officers after a Minneapolis protestor’s assault on Border Patrol ended in his death.

The Department of Homeland Security said the protestor brandished a weapon at Border Patrol arresting a criminal illegal alien. The gunman violently resisted disarming, causing an agent to shoot him. The man had two magazines on him, indicating a goal of mass casualties. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, not to mention the Minneapolis Police Department, have been fueling a violent situation in the sanctuary city.

JD Vance was brief and to the point on X. “When I visited Minnesota, what the ICE agents wanted more than anything was to work with local law enforcement so that situations on the ground didn't get out of hand. The local leadership in Minnesota has so far refused to answer those requests,” the vice president said of Minnesota authorities.

Like Vance, Trump shared a picture of the dead protestor’s firearm and commented at length. “This is the gunman’s gun, loaded (with two additional full magazines!), and ready to go – What is that all about? Where are the local Police? Why weren’t they allowed to protect ICE Officers? The Mayor and the Governor called them off? It is stated that many of these Police were not allowed to do their job, that ICE had to protect themselves — Not an easy thing to do!” he wrote angrily.

The president argued that Walz, Frey, and co. are trying to distract from their own mass fraud scandal by turning a would-be domestic terrorist into a martyr and whipping up national drama. “Why does Ilhan Omar have $34 Million Dollars in her account?” Trump challenged the Minnesota Democrat representative. “And where are the Tens of Billions of Dollars that have been stolen from the once Great State of Minnesota?”

Trump emphasized the necessity of having federal law enforcement in Minnesota. “We are there because of massive Monetary Fraud, with Billions of Dollars missing, and Illegal Criminals that were allowed to infiltrate the State through the Democrats’ Open Border Policy. We want the money back, and we want it back, NOW. Those Fraudsters who stole the money are going to jail, where they belong! This is no different than a really big Bank Robbery,” he posted.

The president returned to his accusation that by sobbing over the gunman, Democrats are distracting Americans. “Much of what you’re witnessing is a COVER UP for this Theft and Fraud. The Mayor and the Governor are inciting Insurrection, with their pompous, dangerous, and arrogant rhetoric! Instead, these sanctimonious political fools should be looking for the Billions of Dollars that has been stolen from the people of Minnesota, and the United States of America. LET OUR ICE PATRIOTS DO THEIR JOB!”

He ended, “12,000 Illegal Alien Criminals, many of them violent, have been arrested and taken out of Minnesota. If they were still there, you would see something far worse than you are witnessing today!”

Trump is right to note that insurrection is unfolding in Minnesota. It’s likely time for him to invoke the Insurrection Act.

