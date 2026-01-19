Medicare Administrator Dr. Oz: Minnesota Fraud ‘Tip of the Iceberg’, Cuban Gov’t Implicated

The Trump administration’s chief for Medicare and Medicaid is warning that the massive fraud network in Minnesota barely lifts a corner of the veil from America’s fraud problem. The Cuban government could even be part of the problem.

The Somali-Democrat fraud through fake daycares, nonprofits, and other entities that claimed billions of dollars from government taxpayers, including via Medicaid/Medicare, has shocked our country with its extent. But it’s just the beginning. “What we’re seeing in Minnesota, which is billions of dollars of fraud that hurts our most vulnerable people and puts them at risk … is dwarfed by what I saw in California, which is whole-scale cultural malfeasance around health care,” Dr. Mehmet Oz, the administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), told The Epoch Times.

Gavin Newsom and his California Democrats are just as corrupt as Tim Walz and Minnesota Democrats. Who would’ve thought? “The magnitude of fraud [in California], we believe, is approximating $4 billion just in hospice and home health care,” Oz added. Up to $9 billion in Medicare-funded Minnesota programs could be tied to fraud, but Oz apparently thinks California will be found even worse.

Oz confirmed that the Minnesota government has been covering up the fraud for years. For 14 Minnesota healthcare programs, the people running them didn’t even know how to do an audit, much less conduct honest ones. He described just one location, a rundown building with boarded-up windows that allegedly had 400 businesses operating out of it, which claimed $380 million in taxpayer cash. There was obvious fraud going on, but Democrats didn’t want to know.

The federal, socialistic healthcare system is very vulnerable to fraud, Oz admitted. “The opportunities to defraud Medicare and Medicaid are huge because the organization I run doles out about $1.75 trillion a year. It’s a lot of money. And the problem is that to defraud it, you basically can arm yourself by getting the beneficiary number of just one of those people over 65 or on Medicaid,” he said.

Returning to California specifically, Oz accused, “In California, you have Russian-Armenian gangs, mafia, who are running a weaponized effort to defraud the U.S. government. In South Florida, we have durable medical equipment [DME] fraud. DMEs are wheelchairs and canes and knee braces.”

Then he slipped in a bombshell accusation: “And the Cuban government, we believe, and this has been an accusation made by the mayor in Miami, might be involved in some of these efforts.” The Trump administration and the Cuban Communist regime have traded acrimonious statements recently, and for good reason on the American side. It seems this adds to the existing geopolitical tensions.

“Let me share with you what I saw in Nevada and California because it’s chilling because it’s not just about lowlifes stealing money. What’s happened in California is a tolerance and acceptance of fraud. Everyone’s involved,” Oz insisted. “But they began, they realized that they could pay doctors to move people into hospice,” even if they weren’t dying.

Interestingly, the Department of Justice just reached a settlement for over $6 million with five ophthalmology practices in Florida that were engaging in fraudulent billing practices. This truly is a national crisis.

