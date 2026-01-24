‘Justifiable Force’: Border Patrol Union Counteracts Media’s Shooting Narrative

After a Border Patrol agent shot an armed would-be domestic terrorist in Minneapolis, Democrats including Gov. Tampon Tim Walz are already screaming about how brutal federal immigration officers are, and how innocent the rioters. We can be sure that Democrats are leaving a lot of key details out.

Advertisement

The U.S. Border Patrol Union reacted to the backlash online and slammed the media and politicians who ran with a narrative of “Border Patrol bad, protestor good” like trained monkeys who chatter gibberish at every trigger. With assaults on federal immigration officers up by 1,347%, it is extremely dangerous for them in places such as Minneapolis overrun with violent leftist activists. Naturally, that needs to violent confrontations.

The Department of Homeland Security says officers were trying to arrest a illegal alien wanted for violent assault when a protester approached with a handgun and violently resisted disarming.

The BP Union stated emphatically on X, “Border Patrol agents are trained extremely well to protect themselves, their fellow agents, and innocent third parties. When a supposed ‘peaceful’ protester brings a weapon (such as a loaded handgun) and brandishes it, there are going to severe consequences and repercussions.”

In fact, as an important piece of context, anti-ICE protestors who are deliberately and explicitly orchestrating or engaging in clashes with federal immigration officers or are interfering in their operations are guilty of felonious activity (e.g., 18 U.S. Code § 111).

Advertisement

Related: FAFO: Anti-ICE Crazies Show Up at Biker Bars, Reportedly Get the Worst of It

The BP Union continued, “We have pleaded with and warned the media and the politicians that their irresponsible, hate-filled and false rhetoric is going to get people unnecessarily hurt, or worse, killed when they portray our agents and officers as the aggressors.”

Of course, Democrats seem to be bent on getting federal officers killed, but so far, they have mostly succeeded in getting both officers and protesters seriously injured — with a couple of protestor deaths. “They have encouraged these reckless confrontations and attacks on our agents and officers who are performing their lawful duties and enforcing the laws that Congress has put on the books,” the BP Union accused leftists.

The union added, “The fake and dishonest media and the shameless politicians should be held accountable for willfully misleading the public and enticing these protesters and agitators. We have full confidence that when more facts are revealed, our agents and officers will be shown to have utilized justifiable force in eliminating the threat.”

My colleague Matt Margolis reported some of the details on the shooting earlier. Fox News obtained a photo of the protestor’s gun, which federal agents recovered.

Advertisement

This shooting follows an escalation in violent hatred against and smears of federal immigration officers after Democrats lied and said ICE arrested a five-year-old boy. Actually, the child’s father, an illegal alien, abandoned him, and the child’s mother refused to take custody of the child as well, leaving him on the hands of federal officers for a period of time. ICE took the child to McDonald’s and played his favorite music to soothe him. None of that is part of the mainstream media and Democrat politicians’ narrative about the event.

Every Democrat lying about ICE and Border Patrol is complicit in the violence.

Editor’s Note: Support and follow PJ Media’s coverage of immigration enforcement and other key news in this new year. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.