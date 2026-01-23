ICE Went Above and Beyond to Comfort Abandoned 5-Year-Old After Mother Refused to Take Custody

Democrats are having dramatic, hysterical meltdowns about a five-year-old whom they say Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers arrested. The truth is, the child’s criminal father abandoned him, after which ICE officers went out of their way to comfort and help the child.

It is difficult not to loathe the people who did not care a snap of their fingers about the 400,000 children either lost or placed with abusive sponsors by the Biden-Harris administration, but who are now self-righteously pretending to be disgusted that ICE had to take custody of a small child. Even Kamala Harris, under whose watch so many children were trafficked and exploited, got in on the smearing of ICE.

The true story is that ICE took charge of the abandoned child, brought him to a McDonald’s, and tried different methods of soothing him.

🚨 BREAKING: ICE agents took that 5-year-old boy in Minnesota to MCDONALD'S, and "played his favorite music to comfort him"



The Fake News said he was "DETAINED" by ICE.



The reality is he was abandoned and SAVED by ICE.



YOU CAN'T HATE THEM ENOUGH! Good on these ICE agents! 👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/tBBBPnc3T2 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 23, 2026

To crown the whole affair, not only did the criminal father abandon his son, but the child’s mother refused to take custody of him when ICE tried to reunite them, according to a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) official on Newsmax. So the family to whom Democrats issued so many messages of empathy treated their own child in the most despicable way possible, leaving him in the hands of ICE officers. That poor child is caught in a nightmare thanks to the horrible decision-making and heartless indifference of the adults who should care for him the most.

The real story of the incident that caused all this furor, per ICE, is: “On January 20, ICE conducted a targeted operation to arrest Adrian Alexander Conejo Arias an illegal alien from Ecuador who was RELEASED into the U.S. by the Biden administration. As agents approached the driver Adrian Alexander Conejo Arias, fled on foot — abandoning his child. For the child’s safety, one of our ICE officers remained with the child while the other officers apprehended Conejo Arias.”

As for what followed, DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin told Newsmax that the five-year-old’s mother “would not take the child into custody, which is so sad, so horrific.”

She continued, “Our law enforcement officers were actually taking care of the child, took him to McDonald’s, were playing his favorite music to really calm him down.” McLaughlin said that “major riots” are threatening federal immigration officers now as Democrats do everything they can to push the lie that ICE cruelly kidnapped the boy. Despite the fact that the father abandoned his child, DHS did reunite the two in a processing facility, since the mother would not take charge of the boy. Hopefully, DHS will still deport the father in spite of all the noisy protests from despicable leftists.

Attacks on ICE officers are up by 1,347%. Democrats are trying to get our brave federal law enforcement murdered with their shameless hoaxes.

