FAFO: Anti-ICE Crazies Show Up at Biker Bars, Reportedly Get the Worst of It

Blue Lives Matter says that it has been decoying anti-ICE domestic terrorists with false tips and fake operations. But last night, when groups of crazed leftists stormed multiple biker bars, they reportedly found out not all bar patrons find disruptive woke activism amusing.

In understandable amusement, Blue Lives Matter wrote on X, “It turns out that ‘report ICE activity hotlines’ had received ‘tips’ about ‘off-duty ICE agents’ drinking at dozens of bars. Those bars just so happened to be biker bars owned or frequented by individuals who haven't always been on the right side of the law.” Anti-ICE protesters did not exactly meet with a warm welcome across several states’ bars, which ought to teach them not to spend their free time trying to harass off-duty federal officers.

For anyone interested in giving the leftist domestic terrorists a few more tastes of their own medicine, Blue Lives Matter provided numbers for a whole slew of radical organizations that illegally attempt to interfere with and dox ICE.

I think it is very important to emphasize that these lefty groups are all deliberately and explicitly orchestrating felonious activity (e.g., 18 U.S. Code § 111), which is why you shouldn’t feel sorry for them if their plans go awry. With an increase of 1,347% in assaults on ICE agents, it is obvious that something has to change to end the violence. Blue Lives Matter, a pro-law enforcement organization, decided to make that change.

To return to the story at hand, anti-ICE tip lines reportedly received the false reports about agents at bars. “According to friends of ours across the country, beta soy boy, gender-fluid communist Meal Team Sixers showed up with their ‘F-ICE’ flags and tried barging into the bars,” Blue Lives Matter reported. “Except... there were no ICE agents drinking there. As a wise man once said... ‘now you's can't leave’.”

The anti-ICE protestors learned their lesson the hard way, apparently. It is not clear exactly how many bars the protesters reportedly came to or where they were located. Blue Lives Matter explained how the biker bars ended up as epicenters of protests to begin with: “To clarify, WE absolutely did NOT report those addresses to the ‘Report ICE activity hotlines’. That's ridiculous, guys. What kind of people do you think we are? Nah. We simply provided the ‘Report ICE activity hotlines’ to the good ole' boys that DRINK at those bars[…].”

Blue Lives Matter is happy that it has found a way to shield ICE officers from some of the violence and ensure that more illegal alien arrests can go forward without interference. The group triumphantly concluded, “Hey leftists... we've been warning you... there would be a time when the people who just wanted to be left alone get off the sidelines.”

Unfortunately, it is rare in America that we see organized conservative movements to counteract the egregious violence and lawlessness of the left. Blue Lives Matter is providing a sample of how to help ICE and thwart domestic terrorists at the same time.

