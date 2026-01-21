Blue Lives Matter Says It Decoyed Anti-ICE Crazies

"Blue Lives Matter patriots just revealed that they successfully put a brilliant plan into practice—decoying deranged leftist rioters with false information and fake federal operations, allowing federal immigration officers to arrest criminals without harassment.

The organization's X bio states that it is owned by The 1776 Project, "the world's largest law enforcement media outlet." Blue Lives Matter is enthusiastically in support of the Trump administration's immigration crackdown, and some of its members organized a counter-operation to the unceasing leftist riots that endanger ICE and assist illegal alien criminals. Blue Lives Matter engaged in an epic troll, but one that required a significant amount of courage and ingenuity, given the 1347% increase in assaults on ICE officers.

In a bombshell post Jan. 21, Blue Lives Matter wrote on X, "We're not saying that Blue Lives Matter was behind feeding false information to far-left, anti-ICE protestors. We're not saying we had teams comprised of HUNDREDS of off-duty cops and veterans volunteer to run decoy operations so far-left activists THOUGHT they were conducting ICE raids."

It continued, "We're not saying they were in fact they were just driving around in what appeared to be unmarked vehicles with tinted windows... drinking coffee and listening to Guns and Roses.... being chased down and surrounded by protestors. What we ARE saying is that if it DID happen.... it sure worked remarkably well in NINE DIFFERENT STATES, allowing ACTUAL raids to successfully take place unimpeded, helping support the capture of HUNDREDS of criminals."

Not only did Blue Lives Matter patriots humiliate crazed leftists, they also made sure illegal alien criminals ended up in handcuffs. That's what I call a major win-win situation. And they braved a very real threat of violence to do so.

Blue Lives Matter boasted, "Combat veterans, off-duty officers and patriotic Americans have had enough of the radical left... and are being activated across the country to back our #lawenforcement. And they're smarter...more skilled... more driven... better trained than the left … and actually enjoy sitting in a deer stand for days on end just waiting. @DHSgov @ICEgov we’ve got you."

One of the great weaknesses of right-leaning movements in America is that we conservatives are generally very bad at orchestrating mass operations and especially large protests or counter-protests. Partly, that is because leftists treat their ideology as a religion; partly, because leftist billionaires pay protesters; and partly because of apathy and a disinclination toward political activism on the part of conservatives. Our leadership is not as fervent for the cause as Democrats are. That's another reason why Blue Lives Matter's operation is such a pleasant surprise. It is an instance of clever grassroots activism, which ought to inspire others.

After all, as Blue Lives Matter said, true patriots are more skilled, smarter, and better trained than the left. And it's good to know that hundreds of patriots are out on the streets to support and protect our beleaguered ICE officers.

