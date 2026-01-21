DHS Arrested 7,000 Gang Members in One Year

Thanks to the Trump administration and brave Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officers, thousands of dangerous foreign gang members are no longer free to terrorize Americans.

January 20 marked the one-year anniversary of President Donald Trump returning to office. Naturally, agency heads and spokesmen took the opportunity to boast about their accomplishments in the last 12 months. “In President Trump’s first year in office, ICE arrested 7,000 gang members,” declared DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin in a press release.

Murderers, rapists, pedophiles, gang members, human traffickers, drug traffickers, thieves, serial drunk drivers, and fraudsters are among the illegal aliens put in handcuffs every day. Donald Trump has designated multiple gangs as foreign terrorist organizations, including Tren de Aragua (TdA) and La Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13), another move to empower federal immigration officers.

Indeed, McLaughlin emphasized, “When we say we are targeting the worst of the worst, this is exactly what we mean. Many of these were let in by Joe Biden and should have never been in this country. These vicious criminals murdered, assaulted, robbed, and terrorized innocent Americans for sport. But under President Trump’s and Secretary Noem’s leadership, ICE is turbocharged to arrest even more gang members and make America safe again.”

As usual, DHS also provided examples of illegal alien gang member arrestees in that Jan. 20 press release. It illustrated the sort of scumbags about whom leftist domestic terrorists riot. Cuban Bloods gang member Raul Maceda Dominguez, for instance, has convictions for multiple homicides and burglary, but until Jan. 6 of this year, he had not been deported.

The Biden administration released Venezuelan TdA member Vicente Paul Carreno-Aular into our country, despite his criminal history of homicide, assault, cruelty towards children, domestic violence, and damage to property, but the Trump administration removed him in September 2025. The Obama administration released El Salvadoran MS-13 member Kevin Elenilson Avalos Diaz, who has convictions for homicide, conspiracy to commit homicide, and kidnapping, besides arrests for arson, battery, armed carjacking, and assault, but he is now under ICE custody.

Similarly, the Biden administration released Cambodian Crips gang member Sy Reouth despite a rap sheet of homicide, robbery, and battery. Arrested Mexican Nortenos gang member Yony Ledesma-Pedrazza’s criminal history includes homicide, burglary, aggravated assault, and robbery.

DHS also listed:

Nester Fabian Londono, a criminal illegal alien from Colombia and associate of the Latin Kings gang. He was previously convicted of homicide, voluntary manslaughter, smuggling heroin, and DUI. This criminal was previously removed in 2011 and re-entered the U.S. illegally at an unknown date and time. ICE arrested him on December 5, 2025. Carlos Yuniol Pimentel-Ortiz, a criminal illegal alien from the Dominican Republic and known associate of the Trinitarios gang, previously convicted of aggravated assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon, and arrested for homicide, drug trafficking, and selling heroin. He was previously removed in 2023 and entered the U.S. illegally at an unknown date and time. ICE arrested him on March 21, 2025. Juan Antonio Jaimes-Lazaro, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico and member of the Mexican Mafia. This monster was previously convicted of homicide, battery, aggravated assault with a weapon, and smuggling contraband into a prison. ICE arrested him on August 12, 2025. Thanh Phuc Luong, a criminal illegal alien from Vietnam and Asian Boys gang member, who was convicted of assault, carrying concealed weapon, probation violation, and running an illegal gambling business. Luong was also arrested for homicide and possessing amphetamine. ICE arrested him on August 10, 2025 and removed him on November 24, 2025.

These are just a sample of the 7,000 arrested gang members.

