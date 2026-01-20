Caught on Video: Woman Explains How She Helps Illegal Aliens Bribe Ohio Judges

Bombshell video obtained by Townhall News indicates that immigration court judges and lawyers in Ohio are willing to be corrupted by illegal aliens from the African nation of Mauritania.

The footage shows a man asking two women, Patricia “Pat” Golder and Cindy Reis, about Mauritanian immigrants whom he says he wants to hire. He mentions that he thought the immigrants were legal, causing the women to laugh. “Heck no!” one says. Later in the video, Golder actually brags that she can bribe the immigration judges for favorable rulings in Columbus, Ohio.

Stunningly, Golder — who seems to be a former immigrant herself — tells the undercover videographer that she will discuss with judges how to push illegal aliens through the courts for a fee of $50,000 to a judge she pays off. Not only that, she bribes lawyers. “You has to have a lawyer who can go to the judge,” Golder emphasizes, “because, you know, that's the one who talks to the judge, is the lawyer.” She forces her illegal alien workers to split up the cost of the bribes among them.

“I go to the bar like everybody. Drink. Spot the judge. I say, 'You work on this date?'” Golder chats proudly. One judge came right out and asked her for $50,000. “He ain't scared of nothing,” she smugly says.

Golder talks about how she cows illegal aliens into putting up with her rules by threatening them with ICE and how she helps migrants get work permits, Social Security cards, and drivers’ licenses, all obtained through and controlled by her. She even helped her brother and others fill out their citizenship papers. Even if the Social Security administration flags an application as problematic, she claims refiling at a different office usually gets the card anyway. She does all this for a cut of the illegal aliens’ salary.

Golder explains to the videographer how he can hire the illegal aliens without any papers by paying them cash and pretending they are volunteers. She says the illegal aliens can work for other employers, too, but will not disclose their names because she says she is afraid of ICE finding out about the illegal employment deals and the aliens’ true status.

Golder tells the man covertly recording her, “When you go to Columbus, it’s a court. You go to Columbus, they ask you questions,” including if the illegal aliens are worried about returning to their country for a particular reason. “If you don’t have sense and tell them, say, ‘Okay, they will kill me,’ then they send your ass back, if you come with some silly things.”

She mentions an alternative and more effective complaint, namely, claiming to be “gay” (homosexual) and stating that one’s home country is opposed to homosexuality. This seems to indicate a level of coaching for illegal aliens to help them obtain a sort of refugee status. The women explain to the man that the illegal aliens came across the southern border with the help of criminal coyotes and paid each as much as $5,000 to enter the United States.

Golder affirms in various clips that she helps illegal aliens fill out job applications and obtain under-the-table employment. She brags about her brother’s lucrative business and her own, paying illegal workers cash. “If you call ICE, if you call police on the property… you gotta go,” she describes her strict rules for thriving off cheap illegal labor and scaring workers. She says if one of her aliens tries to contact law enforcement, she herself calls ICE on him to “ship your ass back to Africa.”

In another clip, a Mauritanian immigrant who struggles with English but is working for Walmart — apparently thanks to Golder’s help — tells the undercover videographer about traveling from Mauritania to Turkey to Guatemala and eventually up to the United States. Whether the illegal aliens work for Walmart or another company, Golder always takes her share. “Hospital pays $24 an hour, I pay $20. Every $4 off of every hour is mine.”

She uses payonlime.com, which is registered in the UK, and Green Dot to hide the payments. “And you can't track it… nobody gonna watch that,” Golder smirks. Such a card allows spending of up to $10,000 a day, and Golder actually calls them “fraud cards.”

It appears the federal government has yet another massive fraud network to investigate and disrupt.

