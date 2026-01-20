Couple Indicted for Taking Illegal Alien Child Under False Terms for Child Labor

Catherine Salgado | 11:56 AM on January 20, 2026
AP Photo/Gregory Bull

The Department of Justice (DOJ) indicted a Honduran man and an American woman last week, charging the pair with obtaining custody of an unaccompanied illegal alien child under false pretenses and labor trafficking. This case is important as a tipping point in the massive Biden administration crisis of unaccompanied children placed with horrible sponsors.

The individuals in question, 45-year-old Honduran Romulo Hernandez Murillo and 48-year-old Kansan Lisa Marie Lopez Perdomo, lied to the Department of Health and Human Services’ (HHS) Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR), according to the DOJ. Back in 2022, an HHS whistleblower told Project Veritas that the Biden administration was knowingly placing children with human traffickers, which an investigation by Muckraker.com subsequently seemed to confirm. So this new indictment of lying sponsors, while tragic, is not exactly surprising. The Honduran man wanted a child laborer.

The Biden administration lost track of up to 320,000 illegal alien children trafficked into our country, thanks to Joe Biden's open-border policies. The Trump administration has located nearly 130,000 of them, and many were suffering exploitation and abuse. That’s why accountability for the traffickers is so important. If only we could see legal accountability for the government officials who fueled the crisis.

For Our VIPs: Trump Puts Hamas Sponsor on Gaza Board of Peace, but Not Israel

In the particular Kansas case mentioned above, Murillo promised to pay Perdomo for helping him get custody of a Honduran Unaccompanied Alien Child (UAC).

The agreement included being permitted to misrepresent himself by using Lopez’s address on the application to sponsor the minor. The defendants intended for the UAC to reside with Hernandez and work in the United States. In furtherance of his fraudulent sponsorship application, Hernandez submitted and signed, under the penalty of perjury, documents falsely claiming he resided at Lopez’s address. An employee of the HHS-funded care provider where the UAC was staying ultimately recommended that Hernandez’s application be denied after an investigation uncovered Hernandez’s false representations.  

The defendants are both charged with one count of making a false, fictitious, or fraudulent statement and one count of conspiracy to commit the same offense. 

They could be facing five years in prison each. Somehow, that just doesn’t seem enough for exploiting a child.

Assistant Attorney General A. Tysen Duva of the DOJ’s Criminal Division stated, “This conduct represents a violation of the societal responsibility to safeguard children. Our efforts are a continuation of the Department’s commitment to hold accountable those who commit crimes related to the exploitation of UACs, and will serve to strengthen ORR’s UAC program and ensure it is not manipulated.”

U.S. Attorney Ryan A. Kriegshauser for the District of Kansas said, “We are determined to protect the most vulnerable members of our society. This task often takes a multi-faceted approach involving multiple agencies and superior coordination. Given Task Force Alpha’s efforts, we are seeing real results, and my office is happy to be on the front line.”

Whenever Democrats claim they oppose ICE because they love illegal alien children, remember how many children they abandoned to evil criminals.

