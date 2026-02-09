We Finally Have a Trans Athlete Whom the Media Isn’t Gushing Over

Remember when the press couldn't stop fawning over trans athletes shattering records in women's sports? It was yesterday, right? They acted as if watching males dominate females in competition was some kind of moral triumph, and every story turned into a sermon on diversity and acceptance.

The coverage of Will "Lia" Thomas stands out as a classic example. Major outlets crowned Thomas a hero and a pioneer for becoming the first male athlete to win a women's Division I NCAA national championship. They called Thomas a trailblazer. Gushed over the way he was crushing his female competition, turning a blind eye to the stories that he was exposing his male genitalia to his female teammates in the locker room. The message was clear: this was progress, and you were a bigot if you disagreed.

Fast forward to the 2026 Winter Olympics, and suddenly those same outlets have gone radio silent on transgender athletes. You may or may not have heard about Elis Lundholm, a 23-year-old Swedish mogul skier. There's a reason for that. Lundholm is the first and only openly trans athlete competing at these Winter Games, but outside of a handful of puff pieces, the mainstream media seems to want nothing to do with this story.

Why? Because it exposes every contradiction and shred of hypocrisy baked into their gender ideology crusade. Lundholm is a biological female who "identifies" as a man but is competing in the women's category at the Milan-Cortina Games.

The International Olympic Committee even said the quiet part out loud. "Elis Lundholm competes in the female category, which is aligned with the sex of this athlete."

Read that again.

The IOC just admitted that the women's category is based on sex, not identity. That's what we've been saying all along, and now the most powerful sports organization in the world just confirmed it.

ESPN, CNN, The New York Times, and The Washington Post have spent years gushing over "transgender athletes," especially when it meant demanding that males be allowed to compete in women's sports. According to Outkick, none of these outlets has bothered to cover Lundholm. Not even a basic news story, because it undermines the preferred narrative about trans athletes.

We're constantly told that refusing to let males who "identify" as women compete in female sports leads to terrible outcomes, even suicide. Yet when females who "identify" as men compete in women's sports, it's not much of a story. Because we all know she wouldn't even be there if she'd been competing with men during her career.

As far as I’ve been able to find out, Lundholm has not competed against men in her career as a competitive athlete. This makes sense because she likely would have never made it to the Olympics if she had been. The choice for her was obvious. There’s a reason why the trailblazer trans athletes who win and break records are all males playing in women’s sports and not females playing in men’s sports. The IOC has now said that part out loud, and the media knows it.

They know that covering this story honestly would mean admitting what they've denied for years. It would mean acknowledging that sex matters in sports, not gender identity. It would mean confronting their own ridiculous narrative head-on.

