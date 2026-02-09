News Outlets Report on the 'Terror' of ICE Agents, but Why Isn’t Anyone Reporting Their Actual Progress?

There’s no news like bad news. At least, that’s how most outlets look at things these days.

Instead of reporting on the changes being made for the better of our country, most of the time, you have outlets like CNN digging for “bad news” that will get the attention of readers and viewers. And these days, that includes a whole lot of slandering of ICE agents.

Every day, you see new reports about how they’re “terrorizing” communities. For instance, in this article for The Guardian, the author discusses how ICE agents “stoke fear in communities and disrupt people’s abilities to work, attend school or go to doctors’ appointments,” although they made it clear that “ICE arrests continue quietly across the U.S.”

I think that’s something a lot of people aren’t looking at here – the progress being made by this department, and the reason they’re doing it in the first place. They aren’t sweeping through city streets, going after every immigrant they see on the street. They are going after criminals.

The official ICE.gov website should easily point that out, as it keeps track of major arrests of dangerous people. These include gang members, people who would abuse and sexually abuse children, and others who would do harm to citizens of this country.

But if you need further proof of just what ICE is doing right, take a look at this article from Fox News.

In it, West Virginia AG JB McCuskey talks about the success of a recent operation that led to the arrest of 650 illegal immigrants over a two-week operation. You know, actual progress at a time when people perceive ICE as nothing more than a danger to our country.

What’s more, McCuskey talked about how agents worked very closely with local law enforcement. Imagine that. Minneapolis clearly can’t, and now it’s brought chaos to the state, to the point that two of its citizens died – needlessly, at that – because they couldn’t control the aggression that Mayor Jacob Frey stirred into their heads.

From January 5 through January 19, this operation was carried out, and McCuskey was very happy with the results that came from it.

“I think the most important thing to notice here is that West Virginia and similarly situated states… have made it very, very easy for criminal illegal aliens to be picked up and processed by ICE,” he told Fox News.

So, wait, what you’re telling me is that local law enforcement teaming up with ICE to complete the mission at hand is effective? Gasp. In all seriousness, that’s what I’ve been saying from day one. They’re both working towards the same goal – arresting criminals and keeping local citizens safe – so why the need for division in the first place? It just doesn’t make sense.

In addition, Jefferson County Sheriff Thomas Hansen praised the two-week operation that took place in his jurisdiction as well, covering the likes of Charles Town, Harpers Ferry, and Summit Point.

“The (JCSO) was impressed with the professionalism and work ethic of the agents and how well they interacted with the citizens and local law enforcement officers,” he said. Kudos, Sheriff.

McCuskey even mentioned what’s happening in Minneapolis and questioned why local law enforcement isn’t allowed to work more closely with ICE on the mission at hand.

“When you contrast that with places like Minnesota, where you have Keith Ellison – who’s obviously embroiled in a massive fraud scandal involving Somali immigrants, et cetera, what you see is riots and violence.”

Exactly my point. It serves as a distraction from the real problem, and, surprise, news outlets are eating up the information like a mid-afternoon snack.

McCuskey concluded, “All God-fearing Americans believe in immigration. We believe that the promise of this country should be available to those who want to come to America the right way, follow our laws, and become great parts of this incredible quilt that is the American experience. And if your first act as a hopeful new American is to break our laws, that trust has been broken.”

That about sums it up. The reason ICE is partaking in this mission in the first place is two-fold. Number one, local governments don’t see the real threat that lies beneath, and that couldn’t be made any clearer than it is in Minneapolis.

And number two, it’s to keep people safe. Something that local politicians have failed to do as they rally against ICE and insist on calling them the Gestapo.

Maybe these news outlets should stop going after sensation-creating headlines and instead dig a little deeper for the truth. They might just be surprised at what they find.

But that’d be too much work for them now, wouldn’t it?

