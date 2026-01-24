Border Patrol Shoots Armed Agitator in Minneapolis During Struggle

A Border Patrol agent shot an armed agitator Saturday morning in Minneapolis at East 26th Street and Nicollet Avenue, Fox News reports. The Department of Homeland Security confirmed the suspect was carrying a firearm and two magazines.

Fox News Congressional Correspondent Bill Melugin was first to report the news.

"We are aware of reports of another shooting involving federal law enforcement in the area of 26th Street W and Nicollet Ave. We are working to confirm additional details. We ask the public to remain calm and avoid the immediate area. Please follow the City’s social media channels for updates," the Minneapolis Police Department told Fox News Digital.

Video of the incident is going viral on social media:

Fox9 in Minneapolis reports the armed agitator has died; however, that has not been confirmed elsewhere.

Even though the agitator was armed and was threatening federal agents, Gov. Tim Walz is blaming Trump.

“I just spoke with the White House after another horrific shooting by federal agents this morning. Minnesota has had it. This is sickening,” he wrote on X. “The President must end this operation. Pull the thousands of violent, untrained officers out of Minnesota. Now.”

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who is reportedly considering running for governor after Walz ended his reelection bid, also jumped on that bandwagon.

This is how warped Democrats have become. They are literally defending a man who was trying to kill federal agents.

Fox News contributor Marc Thiessen laid the blame directly on local leaders in Minneapolis, saying both Mayor Jacob Frey and Gov. Tim Walz share responsibility for the chaos unfolding in the city. He argued their policies and rhetoric have made a tense situation at the border enforcement site far worse.

“Look, I think Minneapolis, and the governor, and the mayor are to blame for all of this because… they're doing two things that are endangering both the illegal migrants and the protesters.”

Thiessen insisted sanctuary policies in Minneapolis are at the heart of the problem, claiming that “the sanctuary city policies are the reason for all these raids” because those policies prevent local cooperation with federal immigration enforcement. He said that the refusal to work with Immigration and Customs Enforcement forces federal agents into large-scale raids that catch people without criminal records in the process.

He also tied the escalation of protests back to what he described as irresponsible leadership from Frey and Walz. Thiessen said they are “pouring fuel on the fire by accusing ICE of doing terrible things,” and that their public statements encourage people to protest rather than defuse tensions. He went further, warning that this dynamic could lead to someone bringing a gun to a demonstration and getting shot.

