Dem Candidate Threatens to Execute Trump

A Democrat candidate in Ohio fantasized on social media about executing President Donald Trump.

Ohio attorney general candidate Elliot Forhan appears to think that his authority and right, should he win his election, would be to kill Trump. And yes, he did repeatedly say that he wanted to “kill Donald Trump.”

You can watch the video yourself if you wish below. The lefty lunatic began, “Hi, this is Elliot Forhan, candidate for Ohio attorney general. I want to tell you what I mean when I say that I am going to kill Donald Trump.”

He continued smugly, “I mean, I’m going to obtain a conviction rendered by a jury of his peers at a standard of proof beyond a reasonable doubt based on evidence, presented at a trial conducted in accordance with the requirements of due process, resulting in a sentence, duly executed, of capital punishment. That is what I mean when I say I am going to kill Donald Trump.” Forhan’s campaign slogan appears to be “tax the rich,” based on his website. Or kill the rich, as the case may be.

BREAKING: Elliot Forhan, Democrat Candidate for Ohio Attorney General, says he’s going to kiII President Trump through capital punishment



🚨🚨🚨 @secretservice @fbi pic.twitter.com/Suofbyme9i — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 27, 2026

It is important to hold such radicals to justice because the problem is that Democrats who run for or hold office generally assume, usually correctly, that they will not face any severe legal consequences for their actions. Thus Democrat governors like Gavin Newsom (Calif.), Tim Walz (Minn.), and JB Pritzker (Illinois) continually flout immigration law, and Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes actually encouraged people to shoot ICE, and yet they will never be brought to trial. That’s why Forhan feels safe in his threats, and precisely why he needs to face accountability.

Openly threatening murder against the president is unacceptable. It also just happens to be illegal. 18 U.S.Code 871 makes it a felony for someone “knowingly and willfully [to] threaten” to kill the president of the United States. Now, of course, if Forhan’s case came to court, there would then have to be proof that he knowingly and willfully threatened Trump, but based on his video, it seems fairly safe to say that federal authorities would be justified in bringing charges against him.

As another note, nearly half of Americans identify as political independents. Gallup announced that as of 2025, 45% of Americans identify as independents, 27% identify as Republican, and 27% identify as Democrat.

These independents are the people who have to be convinced to vote Republican this midterm election year. If they perceive Republicans as weak or incapable of enforcing promised law and order, they are more likely not to vote for GOP candidates. That is another reason, by the way, why Trump should not give any concessions to the Minnesota Democrats who have so vilely lied about and dangerously fueled violence against our brave immigration officers and the Trump administration.

A new Rasmussen Reports survey published this month found that almost two-thirds of Americans support Trump's immigration enforcement efforts. A majority of independents, around two-thirds of Hispanic voters, and even a third of Democrats support them. This is a winning issue.

When bullies think they perceive weakness, they will go for the jugular, and when voters think they see weakness, they will stay home on election day. We don’t want Forhan and his ilk to win.

