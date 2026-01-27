BREAKING: Arizona Border Patrol-Involved Shooting Leaves One in Critical Condition

Catherine Salgado | 3:01 PM on January 27, 2026
AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

The Democrat lies and leftist activism continue to cause near-deadly crises.

Days after a top Arizona Democrat claimed that people could shoot to kill masked federal immigration officers, a shooting left one person in critical condition in Pima County, Arizona.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department confirmed it was working with the FBI and U.S. Customs and Border Protection after the shooting in the Arivaca area, according to Fox News. KVOA News reported that the Santa Rita Fire District considered the unnamed injured individual to be in critical condition.

I live in Pima County, which became a hotspot of the open borders crisis under the Biden administration. Between the large numbers of illegal aliens and the numerous white leftists, our county is full of people with a dangerous and violent hatred against immigration enforcement. 

In Tucson, the main city of Pima County, activists have repeatedly engaged in anti-ICE protests, including one where a crowd damaged federal vehicles and injured two federal agents. Our Tucson Mayor Regina Romero also deliberately doxxed ICE.

This continuing violence, indeed, is the result of leftist anti-ICE rhetoric like Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz comparing ICE operations to the Nazi Holocaust, and Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes asserting of masked ICE officers, “[I]f you reasonably believe your life is in danger, and you’re in your house or your car or on your property, … you can defend yourself with lethal force.” Her irresponsible and dangerous lies inspire violent protestors.

RelatedAlex Pretti Committed Previous Felony on Officers Before Deadly Attack

This latest shooting is one of several involving immigration officers, as the officers face an 8,000% increase in death threats and a 1,347% increase in assaults. Controversy continues to surround Renee Good and Alex Pretti. An ICE officer shot Good in self-defense after she tried to run him over with her vehicle, while Pretti brandished a loaded firearm at Border Patrol and was shot during a violent struggle with agents. Both of those incidents occurred in Minneapolis.

Notice that these shootings always seem to happen in Democrat-run states and jurisdictions? That is not a coincidence. That is a result of Democrats deliberately fueling violence.

