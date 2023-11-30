2800+ Illegals Enter Tucson Sector in One Day

The United States is being invaded. In just the single border sector of Tucson, Ariz., over 2,800 illegal aliens crossed into America in one day. And unfortunately, Ol’ Joe Biden will be giving these largely unvetted law-breakers freebies on the taxpayer's dime.

The Tucson Border Sector (where I live) is an epicenter of the Biden border crisis, with a constant flood of illegals pouring in—an unknown number of criminals, child traffickers, and potential terrorists among them. Illegal immigration has, of course, been an issue here in Arizona for years, but it’s becoming exponentially worse under Joe Biden. The cost to taxpayers for illegal migrants was $150.7 billion as of the start of 2023.

NewsNation correspondent Ali Bradley posted on Twitter/X on Nov. 28, “AZ: The Tucson sector saw 2800+ people on a single day—The influx is prompting CBP to take an ‘all hands on deck’ posture, pulling agents from all areas including the nearby port of entry.” She added another shocking number: “Last week, Tucson Sector Border Patrol encountered nearly 15,700 migrants.”

Bradley, who also included a video clip of the seemingly endless stream of illegal aliens (many if not most of whom appear to be young men), ended, “The people I talked to are from Guinea, Senegal, Mauritania and Liberia and are going to places like Chicago, Texas and Virginia—They tell me they saw the opportunity and took it.” Thank you, Joe Biden.

And, as I noted above, an unknown number of dangerous threat actors are among the illegal aliens entering our country. Border Patrol arrested a whopping 15,267 criminal illegals in Fiscal Year 2023, versus 12,028 in FY2022 — and 2,438 in FY2020 under Trump. There are also too many criminals who evade Border Patrol and settle in America to poison our communities. Just in Texas, since 2011, illegal aliens have committed over 430,000 criminal offenses.

Not only that, but criminal gang members pretending to be migrants are entering the U.S. And according to one immigration lawyer exposing the criminals, Rolando Vazquez, the gang members “are going to attack [Americans] at some point.”

Then there’s the disturbing but undeniable fact that terrorist cells operate in the U.S. and terrorists are crossing our southern border. In fact, an internal federal memo recently warned that there could be an increase in Islamic terrorists seeking to enter the U.S. through our southern border. Border Patrol encountered 172 terror watchlist illegals in FY2023. On top of that, CBP flagged almost 75,000 illegal aliens across America as potential national security risks this fiscal year due to potential terrorist ties.

The criminals are entering America at Tucson, but they’re traveling all around the country, thanks to Joe Biden.