Appeals Court Puts Seal of Approval on Illegal Alien Detention

An appeals court has just ruled in favor of Donald Trump’s detention of illegal aliens, in a victory for the rule of law and American voters’ will.

Previous courts had ordered before this that the Trump administration release the illegal alien petitioners, and remand or at least provide them with bond hearings. In fact, as the fifth circuit court found, the government has no such obligation toward illegal aliens. The U.S. government does, of course, have the right to detain and then deport illegal aliens without the same processes that are secured specifically to citizens.

Circuit Judge Edith H. Jones handed down the decision on Feb. 6 after it came before her and Judges Duncan and Douglas. The decision is especially welcome after weeks of violent Democrat activism and domestic terrorism against immigration enforcement officers, particularly in sanctuary city Minneapolis.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem released a statement on X after the circuit court issued its ruling. “For months, activist judges have ordered the release of alien after alien based on the false claim that DHS was breaking the law,” she stated. “Today, the first court of appeals to address the question ruled that @DHSGov was right all along.” This is also a vindication of Noem personally, since Democrats have been aggressively demanding she resign pr face removal over alleged abuse of power.

Read Also: ICE Asks Newsom Not to Release 33,000 Criminal Illegal Aliens

The Friday ruling explained:

The petitioners concede that they are deemed to be “applicants for admission,” i.e., “alien[s] present within the United States who ha[ve] not been admitted” by lawful means. 8 USC §§ 1225(a)(1), 1101(a)(13)(A) (definition of admission). Each of them entered illegally many years ago. As such, the government contends, because neither petitioner showed himself to be “clearly and beyond a doubt entitled to be admitted,” he “shall be detained” pending his removal proceeding. 8 U.S.C. § 1225(b)(2)(A).

Illegal aliens are trying to get around the law and claim even that the law backs their claims:

The petitioners counter that, despite falling squarely within § 1225, they are nonetheless eligible for discretionary release on bond during removal proceedings.

In conclusion, however, the court decided rightly that the law is on the side of the Trump administration, “After reviewing carefully the relevant provisions and structure of the Immigration and Naturalization Act, the statutory history, and Congressional intent, we conclude that the government’s position is correct.”

Therefore, the Trump administration does not have to provide bond hearings to the illegal aliens or release them. It is unfortunately rarer than it ought to be that judges actually rule in accordance with the law rather than with woke ideology, especially when it comes to immigration, since much of the judiciary in America seems to have decided that the Constitution and federal law are mere suggestions when it comes to foreign criminals.

One hopes that this will end these cases with these particular illegal alien petitioners, because it costs taxpayers a great deal of money for the government to prove over and over what is clearly stated in federal law.

