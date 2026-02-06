ICE Asks Newsom Not to Release 33,000 Criminal Illegal Aliens

Sanctuary state California’s Democrat leaders consistently release dangerous illegal alien criminals back onto the streets and defy federal detainer requests, even for murderers. That could mean that more than 33,000 foreign criminals will be released onto California's streets.

Among the illegal alien criminals who should be in Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody are nearly 400 murderers and over 3,000 burglars, according to Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. She asked California Gov. Gavin Newsom to stop prioritizing a political agenda over his people and not to release the 33,179 criminal illegal aliens without notifying ICE first.

McLaughlin explained, “The crimes of these aliens include 399 homicides, 3,313 assaults, 3,171 burglaries, 1,011 robberies, 8,380 dangerous drugs offenses, 1,984 weapons offenses, and 1,293 sexual predatory offenses.”

Newsom’s refusal to hand over a Mexican illegal alien who ran over and killed 11-year-old Aiden Antonio Torres De Paz in Escondido, California, just before Thanksgiving is only one example of California Democrats siding with murderous foreign criminals. And of course, it is not simply that the authorities in California help the illegal aliens escape justice; they also enable them to commit more crimes.

It's no coincidence that "California" has become synonymous with "catastrophe." While there are many Republicans still living in California, the deep-blue coastal cities are keeping destructive Marxists in power — and illegal alien criminals out of custody.

In light of all this, ICE Acting Director Todd Lyons sent a letter to California Attorney General Rob Bonta, according to a Feb. 5 DHS press release. The release exposed profoundly shocking statistics:

California’s failure to honor ICE detainers has resulted in the release of 4,561 criminal illegal aliens since January 20. The crimes of these aliens include 31 homicides, 661 assaults, 574 burglaries, 184 robberies, 1,489 dangerous drugs offenses, 379 weapons offenses, and 234 sexual predatory offenses.

Newsom and his fellow Democrats are thoroughly despicable. Think how many victims were affected by those crimes, and who will not now see any justice done to their victimizers.

Lyons emphasized, “We are calling on Governor Newsom and his administration to stop this dangerous derangement and commit to honoring the ICE arrest detainers of the more than 33,000 criminal illegal aliens in California’s custody. It is common sense. Criminal illegal aliens should not be released from jails back onto our streets to terrorize more innocent Americans. If we work together, we can make America safe again. 7 of the 10 safest cities in the U.S. cooperate with ICE law enforcement.”

Tragically, common sense is not exactly the defining feature of California politicians’ decision-making. In fact, we can be pretty certain that if a policy is opposed to common sense, Democrats will rush to implement it.

