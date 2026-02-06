Ronald Reagan, Champion of Freedom

"Freedom is a fragile thing and it's never more than one generation away from extinction," Ronald Reagan warned. "It is not ours by way of inheritance; it must be fought for and defended constantly by each generation, for it comes only once to a people."

On Feb. 6, 1911, a boy named Ronald Reagan was born. He first captured the hearts of Americans as a film star, but found his true calling in politics. He was certainly not one of the best actors in Hollywood, but he was just as certainly one of the greatest presidents in all of American history. And that is the legacy that makes his birthday anniversary so important.

After the domestic catastrophe and international crises of the Democrat Jimmy Carter administration, Ronald Reagan truly did bring morning again to America. Reagan restored a crashing economy, strengthened our weakened military, renewed faith in the American Republic's constitutional system of government, and took down the Soviet Union. He was not cowed by dictators or Democrats. "Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall," he cried as he stood before the Berlin Wall that most people believed would never come down. That same independence and original thinking were apparent throughout his political career.

There are some Americans, particularly young Americans, who do not properly appreciate the genius and historic importance of Reagan, partly because we still don't teach history well to our children and partly because some RINOs have falsely claimed him for their own. But Reagan deserves to take his place in our hearts and halls beside such great presidents as Abraham Lincoln, George Washington, Ulysses S. Grant, and John Quincy Adams.

One of Reagan's recurring themes was the importance of carrying on the heroic legacy of our past, as for instance in his first inaugural address of 1981:

I believe we, the Americans of today, are ready to act worthy of ourselves, ready to do what must be done to ensure happiness and liberty for ourselves, our children, and our children's children. And as we renew ourselves here in our own land, we will be seen as having greater strength throughout the world. We will again be the exemplar of freedom and a beacon of hope for those who do not now have freedom.

Indeed, we too could benefit from taking up Regan's challenge. He was right to say that freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction, and as we look around a country convulsed with domestic terrorism, violent crime, sexual perversion, and political corruption, it is obvious that freedom is in very imminent danger.

To quote Reagan again: “Well, with heart and hand, let us stand as one today: One people under God determined that our future shall be worthy of our past. As we do, we must not repeat the well-intentioned errors of our past.”

So today, as we pay tribute to Ronald Reagan, let our tribute be not mere words but also actions. For we cannot honor him better than by taking up the torch of freedom he himself carried so patriotically and admirably.

