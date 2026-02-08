Trump Lays Out Why the SAVE Act Is Key for Midterm Elections

Ever since the rigged and tampered-with 2020 election, Donald Trump has made election integrity a key focus of his campaigns and now his presidency. But he wants Congress’s help to thwart Democrat election fraud.

Advertisement

Democrats have been interfering with and cheating in elections since at least the mid-1800s, so it’s not really a surprise that they continue to do so today on an even greater scale, since modern technology turbo-charged their ability to cheat. Notably, the FBI recently raided the elections office in Fulton County, Georgia, as part of an ongoing investigation into apparent 2020 fraud there. Now Trump is lobbying for the Senate to pass legislation requiring proof of citizenship to vote in federal elections.

He posted on Truth Social Sunday morning, “America’s Elections are Rigged, Stolen, and a Laughingstock all over the World. We are either going to fix them, or we won’t have a Country any longer. I am asking all Republicans to fight for the following.” He then included a list of essential actions to secure the upcoming election as contained in the SAVE Act:

SAVE AMERICA ACT! 1. ALL VOTERS MUST SHOW VOTER ID (IDENTIFICATION!). 2. ALL VOTERS MUST SHOW PROOF OF UNITED STATES CITIZENSHIP TO REGISTER FOR VOTING. 3. NO MAIL-IN BALLOTS (EXCEPT FOR ILLNESS, DISABILITY, MILITARY, OR TRAVEL!).

Advertisement

This ought to be a bipartisan issue. The fact that it is not tells us everything we need to know about the Democrat Party’s plans for taking power in future. They did not allow in massive hordes of unvetted illegal aliens, and continue to protect them from federal law enforcement up through the present, out of the generosity of their hearts. Democrats want illegal votes.

Read Also: Anti-ICE High Schoolers Depict Trump Crucified

The House of Representatives already passed the SAVE America Act, but between Democrats and RINOs the legislation stalled in the Senate. That is why Trump is pushing the legislation again.

Of course, in true Democrat fashion, some of the leftist politicians are already trying to claim that Donald Trump will be the one interfering with the midterms. My colleague Dave Manney wrote about Sen. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), of Jan. 6 committee infamy, already working himself into a lather over Trump‘s supposed dark plans to undermine the 2026 election’s integrity. It is remarkable that Democrats always claim any election they do or could lose is fraudulent, but any election they win cannot be called fraudulent under pain of severe legal consequences.

Advertisement

As noted above, the Trump-Patel Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) raided Fulton County’s office in relation to chain-of-custody failures there that might have affected about 315,000 votes. To explain why this is important, Joe Biden supposedly won the state of Georgia in 2020 by only about 11,000 votes.

That is why, as my colleague Chris Queen previously said, the FBI raid was necessary, if only to vindicate the accusations about a compromised election and assure voters that the government is acting to secure their elections in future. We cannot reverse the aftermath of the 2020 election, but we can make sure that such a catastrophe does not occur again.

Editor’s Note: Support and follow PJ Media’s coverage of election integrity reforms and other key news in this midterm election year. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.