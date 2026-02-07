Florida Sheriff’s Office Outfits Ice Cream Truck With Money Seized From Drug Dealers

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) in Florida came up with a brilliant and innovative way to combine illegal drug crackdowns and friendly interfacing with local children — a free ice cream truck funded using arrested drug dealers’ money.

Advertisement

On the side of the truck is a message with three laughing emojis: “This ice cream truck was purchased with money seized from drug dealers.” The truck will travel around to different locations on specific dates, which OCSO will share on social media, according to the office’s Facebook reel and comment. You have to love the classic American spirit of finding a creative and original way to discourage crime and encourage good relations with police at the same time.

Drug dealers prey upon and destroy communities, so the Orange County Sheriff’s Office not only works to bring drug dealers to justice, but to reinvest their ill-gotten gains back into the community in a positive way. The sheriff’s office also appears to be trying to build up an association in children’s mind between friendliness, generosity, and unity and the police. While hatred of law enforcement is tearing apart many cities, Orange County, Florida, is aiming to buck the trend.

FLORIDA—Orange County Sheriff’s Office launches its new “Ice Cream Truck,” an initiative serving neighborhoods with FREE ice cream from money seized from drug dealers.pic.twitter.com/CZL2NEokbZ — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) February 7, 2026

Advertisement

The video from OCSO shows sheriff’s deputies handing out ice cream bars and other frozen treats to kids and their parents. The video also included clips from arrests of drug dealers and bundles of cash that OCSO took from them via forfeiture laws, cash which was then applied to outfitting, stocking, and operating the ice cream truck. “We’re able to use that and put it right back into our community, taking their drug money and using it for good.”

For Our VIPs: The Unique and Unforgettable Characters of Charles Dickens

OCSO is already working out a schedule for taking out the ice cream truck at specific times every month. The sheriff’s office further intends to use the ice cream truck at their community engagement events such as barbecues and picnics. On top of that, OCSO is giving nonprofits the opportunity to partner with them to make use of the ice cream truck also. The video emphasized repeatedly that the ice cream is totally free to citizens, and encouraged people to come enjoy a frozen treat.

It is rather an interesting contrast to think that OCSO is using seized drug dealer money in such a fun and inventive way while multiple states and cities around the country are actively protecting illegal alien drug dealers and other foreign criminals from the federal immigration officers who are trying to arrest them. Likewise, many of those same Democrat-run states and cities have explicitly pro-crime policies.

Advertisement

Democrats love to release and re-release and re-re-release criminals to escape the consequences and enjoy the ill-gotten gains of their illegal activities. Not to mention the fact that the Biden administration turned a blind eye to how its open borders policies fueled the massive drug crisis that cost so many American lives.

I would rather see more sheriff’s offices using criminals’ seized money to fund ice cream trucks and ice cream bars, and see fewer government entities using taxpayer money to protect criminals.

Editor’s Note: Support and follow PJ Media’s coverage of police activities and other key news in this midterm election year. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.