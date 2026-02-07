Has Cuba Reached the Point of No Return?

Cuba's energy crisis is getting far worse, but the regime isn't backing down. Not yet.

There's not too much to report, but I thought I'd give you an update before we head into the weekend, since I haven't this week.

Earlier this week, the United States Embassy in Havana, Cuba issued a security alert for U.S. citizens currently in the Caribbean nation:

Cuba’s national electrical grid is increasingly unstable and prolonged scheduled and unscheduled power outages are a daily occurrence across the country to include Havana. Outages affect water supply, lighting, refrigeration and communications.



There is also a shortage of fuel affecting transportation and resulting in long lines at gas stations. While some businesses, hotels, and hospitals use generators during power outages, they may not be able to maintain their services due to fuel shortages. Take precautions by conserving fuel, water, food and mobile phone charge, and be prepared for significant disruption. U.S. citizens in Cuba or planning to travel to Cuba are advised that there have been incidents of U.S. citizens being denied entry upon arrival as well as a spike in regime-sponsored protest activity directed at the United States, including anti-U.S. rhetoric.

That was on Feb. 3. It's Friday evening, Feb. 6, as I write this, and my sources say things have gotten worse.

Power outages have increased throughout the nation, with some impacting hundreds of thousands of people at a time and lasting for days. Public transportation has come to a standstill, and there are reports that citizens are not currently allowed to fill up their own vehicles. Food prices are through the roof. Resorts and tourist attractions have shut down. People are using charcoal or wood to cook. Hospital and schools that were already barely functioning are not viable. Several companies and embassies from other countries have plans in place to stockpile supplies and/or evacuate their people.

On Thursday, the U.S. State Department announced that it will be sending $6 million in aid via the Catholic Church and the Catholic organization Caritas. Here's part of a statement it put out this week:

This assistance will be delivered through the same channel as the first $3 million in assistance, with pre-packaged commodities transported from Miami and delivered by local parish representatives. This method has proven highly effective at ensuring that the failed Cuban regime cannot interfere with, or divert, assistance intended for the island’s needy population. As with the first tranche of direct foreign assistance, let there be no doubt: the regime must not make any effort to interfere with the provision of this lifesaving support. We remain vigilant in tracking any diversion or frustration of U.S. assistance efforts, and the regime will be accountable to the United States and its own people for any interference. Beyond this tranche of assistance, the United States stands ready to surge even greater direct support to the Cuban people. The corrupt regime must simply permit it.

No oil is coming.

Donald Trump's recently signed an executive order declaring that he would "impose tariffs on goods from countries that sell or otherwise provide oil to Cuba." Mexico's Claudia Sheinbaum's oil shipments suddenly stopped in January, and while Trump says she won't be sending more, she's reportedly working on a way to get more "humanitarian aid" into Cuba through different diplomatic channels that won't trigger tariffs.

Cuba tried getting oil from Jamaica a few days ago, but the tanker Emilia returned empty. Russia and China have offered support, but so far it's all rhetoric and no action. The United Nations warns of total collapse.

There are all sorts of rumors running rampant — one is that the Trump administration is in talks with younger members of the Castro family, attempting to get them and current "president" Miguel Díaz-Canel to leave and never come back. But those are just that, rumors.

Trump has said this week that "we're talking to Cuba." He assures us that a free Cuba is happening on his watch, and he is in touch with some of its "leaders."

.@POTUS: "We are talking to Cuba... We have tens of thousands of people that were forced out of there... Maybe they want to go back. They're going to have that choice... for years, they've been talking about this happening. Now it's happening." pic.twitter.com/xoLrkCg73O — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) February 5, 2026

Cuba’s deputy foreign minister, Carlos de Cossio, says that the country has exchanged some "messages" with the Trump administration, but there are no bilateral talks.

On Thursday, Díaz-Canel made a rare state TV broadcast, promising that his "government" is taking measures to find temporarily solutions to the "criminal policy" the United States has enacted.

"It is reprehensible that a power such as the U.S. would adopt such a criminal policy against a country, as it affects food, transportation, hospitals, schools, economic production and the functioning of our vital systems," he said. "We are going to take measures that, while not permanent, will require effort. What else are we to do?"

He did say he's willing to engage in dialogue with Trump, but "without pressure or preconditions and with respect for the country's sovereignty."

He also said he's preparing defenses in case Cuba must enter a "state of war."

The regime is obviously frustrated and backed into a corner. This last week, it had crowds harass U.S. Chargé d'Affaires Mike Hammer. They heckled him at various appearances, calling him "Trump's puppet" and a "murderer." The State Department called this "failed intimidation tactics."

The only thing I can say for certain is that the Cuban people are getting red up and rightfully so. I've seen pictures on X where some of them are even hanging U.S. flags outside their homes, a symbol of hope that Trump and Marco Rubio will bring them freedom soon.

I'll leave you with this: I posted a clip of this a few days ago in another article, but here's the entire video of reporters from Rebel News interviewing Cubans on the ground. They report that the conditions are far worse than they expected, and that the Cuban people want Trump to liberate them, as he's currently doing for Venezuela.

