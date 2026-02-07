Boston University Wants Blasphemous Art That Defies ‘Cisnormativity’

Boston University is once again proving that higher education at woke institutions is as much a waste of time as a Hunter Biden art showcase.

I thought Picasso and Jackson Pollock were embarrassments to the great tradition of Western art, but as Al Jolson would say, you ain’t seen nothing yet. Art has unfortunately largely become a hideous joke in our time, and part of that is the extreme politicization of culture. Speaking of which, Boston University is thrilled to host an art showcase for which it is requesting artists “whose gender identity challenges cisnormativity.”

Advertisement

The university previously made hideously clear exactly what sort of monstrosities it considers art with a blasphemous piece called "Ecce 'Homo'/ Behold 'the Man,'" according to Campus Reform. If you remember, in John 19:5, Jesus Christ comes out wearing the crown of thorns after being scourged, and the Roman governor Pontius Pilate says to the mob "Ecce homo," or "behold the man." BU's featured artist put a sacrilegious twist on the sacred scriptural words by depicting Jesus as a transgender-identifying individual. Just imagine if some artist had tried that same mockery with Muhammad...

Of course, when something has the title of “Trans & Gender Expansive Art Showcase,” you can be pretty certain it is garbage. The BU Pride Instagram post about the March 9 showcase calls for “Resistance through Visibility,” and the BU College of Fine Arts’ website enthuses:

The Trans & Gender Expansive Art Showcase features creative works by trans & gender expansive artists celebrating the creative imaginations and voices of trans and gender-expansive creatives. This inaugural showcase is made possible by BU Graduate student, Alex Bergson (They/Them), the LGBTQIA+ Student Resource Center, and the BU Arts Initiative.

Advertisement

It's enough to make the Mona Lisa frown.

Read Also: Anti-ICE High Schoolers Depict Trump Crucified

That same website also promotes "artwork" including the "Archival Inkjet Print" projects titled "The Wire Only Goes So Far," from Alina Balseiro, and "No Razor Needed," from the same. The photographs are for sale for $800 each. Balseiro, we are told, "depict [sic] the common experiences of Queer individuals," around "concepts of vulnerability, identity affirmation... and found communities in their work." The supposed masterpieces of "representation, education, and normalization" depict the individual, who appears to be a female with a double mastectomy, drawing on a fake mustache and trying to plug in a cord, with the scars of mastectomy very visible.

A painting by Truck Schachtman (They/Them), called "Smokin' Hot," and involving cigarettes and sexual perversion, I will not describe. Let's just say the "artist" needs psychological help.

You can see several of the creepy pieces of "art" featured by BU below:

According to Boston University, this is “art” pic.twitter.com/Jg7XjDKPPG — Catherine Salgado (@CatSalgado32) February 7, 2026

Advertisement

Tuition and fees for Boston University are somewhat over $91,000 a year. What an absolute waste of money.

In conclusion, all Boston University is illustrating, in vivid colors, is that it is making art utterly irrelevant.

Editor’s Note: Support and follow PJ Media’s coverage of woke fails and other key news in this midterm election year. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.