Nicki Minaj Fans Are Flipping Republican. Should Democrats Be Afraid?

Ever since rapper Nicki Minaj publicly endorsed President Donald Trump, we’ve mostly heard reports of backlash against her: fans who say they’re done with her, calls for her deportation, and public mockery from other celebrities. But that’s not the entire story. It turns out that not all fan responses have been negative. In fact, according to a report, some Minaj fans aren’t just cheering her on; they are talking about changing their party registrations and voting habits because of it.

Advertisement

“Nicki Minaj fans, known as ‘The Barbz,’ are sharing their intentions online to switch to the Republican Party, following Minaj’s public shift to the right and alignment with the Trump administration,” Newsweek reports.

One user declared, “Today is the day I switch to republican,” in a post that racked up more than 300,000 views and later explained that they had never voted before but now intended to. Another fan account posted, “Officially a Republican!!!!!!! I’ll never vote for a democrat ever again,” alongside a photo of Minaj and Trump, and that post also sailed past 300,000 views. A third summed up the mood with “MAGA BARBZ IT IS I will never vote dem again!!!” and drew tens of thousands of views. These are not just polite disagreements with the Democrats. These are fans announcing a break.

Minaj hasn’t just publicly aligned herself with Trump; she’s also taken policy stands.

What sensible forward thinking cutting edge leading nation is having a DEBATE on whether or not there should be VOTER ID?!?!!!! Like?!?!? They’re actually fighting NOT to have ppl present ID while voting for your leaders!!!!! Do you get it?!?!!!! Do you get it now?!?!!! — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) February 2, 2026

This was hardly the most controversial political position to take, as CNN's chief analyst Harry Enten noted on Tuesday that Voter ID is extremely popular among everyone except for Democrats in Congress.

“The American people are with Nicki Minaj," Enten said before highlighting polling data from 2018 to the present.

Advertisement

ICYMI: The Trump Administration FINALLY Tells Boasberg to Pound Sand

"You'll notice on all of it, it's all north of seventy-five percent, seventy-six percent, seventy-six percent, seventy-six percent, eighty-one percent, and then eighty-three percent in the last year of Americans agree with Nicki Minaj," Enten explained. "They favor photo ID to be able to vote."

Despite the backlash, the enthusiasm behind Minaj’s recent political outspokenness has gotten some in the movement to see an opportunity. Scott Presler offered to personally help Minaj’s fans register to vote or change their party registration.

To any of @NICKIMINAJ’s Barbz,



if any of you need assistance registering to vote or changing your party voter registration status,



I will personally take time to help you. — ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) February 6, 2026

Tyler Bowyer from Turning Point Action suggested that Minaj should go on tour while activists register “tens of thousands” of new voters at her concerts.

Nicki Minaj should go on tour and we can all help register tens of thousands of new voters through her concerts — Tyler Bowyer (@tylerbowyer) February 6, 2026

They are treating her fan base like what it is: a massive, mostly young audience that Democrats used to assume they owned by default. It's a smart move. But, will this actually translate into new Republican voters? Probably not on a scale that changes an election; just like Taylor Swift’s big, splashy endorsements never turned into the tidal wave Democrats dreamed about for Kamala Harris and other candidates. But something else is happening here that matters more than one pop star’s fan base.

Advertisement

When someone like Nicki Minaj, who has lived in hip-hop culture and the entertainment world for years, steps up and publicly supports Trump, it changes the social cost of saying what many people already believe. It gives cover to the fans who were quietly drifting away from the Democrats but were scared to say it out loud. It makes them think, “If she can say it, maybe I can too.” I dislike the idea that anyone would choose a party because their favorite artist said so. I suspect (and hope) a lot of these “I’m Republican now” posts are less about blind celebrity worship and more about finally feeling free to admit it.

Want to support fearless journalism that exposes the Left and tells the stories the media won’t? PJ Media delivers the truth and holds the powerful accountable. Become a VIP member today—your support fuels our mission and unlocks exclusive content, podcasts, an ad-free experience, and more.

Use code FIGHT for 60% off. It's a great time to join our movement. Join now and stand for America-first journalism!