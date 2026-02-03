Even CNN Admits the Truth about Voter ID Laws

Hip hop singer Nicki Minaj has made headlines recently for her support of President Donald Trump, but she’s also made waves this week for voicing her support for Voter ID.

What sensible forward thinking cutting edge leading nation is having a DEBATE on whether or not there should be VOTER ID?!?!!!! Like?!?!? They’re actually fighting NOT to have ppl present ID while voting for your leaders!!!!! Do you get it?!?!!!! Do you get it now?!?!!! — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) February 2, 2026

Now, honestly, I don’t care about Nicki Minaj’s music or political views. She is, of course, 100% right about Voter ID, and I give her credit for speaking out. In fact, even CNN had to begrudgingly admit that Americans are all for Voter ID.

In fact, it’s not even close.

CNN's chief analyst Harry Enten laid out the numbers on Tuesday.

“The American people are with Nicki Minaj," Enten began, referencing the her recent post. He brought up polling data stretching back to 2018, and every single number tells the same story.

"You'll notice on all of it, it's all north of seventy-five percent, seventy-six percent, seventy-six percent, seventy-six percent, eighty-one percent, and then eighty-three percent in the last year of Americans agree with Nicki Minaj," Enten explained. "They favor photo ID to be able to vote."

When John Berman asked about the partisan breakdown, expecting the usual Republican-Democrat divide, Enten had to admit the split simply wasn’t there. "Normally, you might expect, hey, there'd be a big divide by party, with Republicans really for it and Democrats really against it, but not really here," he said.

According to Enten, 95% of Republicans support voter ID requirements — totally expected — and 71% of Democrats favor it, too. "The American people are with Nicki Minaj, whether they are Republican or even if they are Democrats," Enten continued. "We're talking about seven in ten Democrats agreeing with Nicki Minaj, that you, in fact, should show… photo ID to vote."

But what about the racial divide? Democrats in Congress argue repeatedly that Voter ID is racist because, they say, requiring identification disproportionately affects minority communities who, they say, supposedly struggle to obtain proper documentation.

Enten addressed this head-on. "I think a lot of people make the argument that people of color, non-white Americans, have a harder time procuring a photo ID to vote," he acknowledged. But the polling data doesn't back up that talking point. Eighty-five percent of white Americans support voter ID requirements, as do 82% of Latino Americans, and 76% of black Americans.

Advertisement

Enten drove the point home with remarkable clarity, for CNN. "Voter ID is not controversial in this country," he stated unequivocally. "A photo ID to vote is not controversial in this country. It is not controversial by party, and it is not controversial by race." He wrapped up by repeating what might sting the most for the Democrats in Congress who've spent years fighting these laws: "The vast majority of Americans agree with Nicki Minaj that, in fact, you should have a photo ID to be able to vote."

The data doesn't lie about Voter ID; only Democrats do. The real question that has to be asked is why Democrats in Congress are so adamantly against requiring photo identification to vote.

I think we all know the reason.

