Even CNN Admits That Democrats Are Screwed

CNN’s Chief Data Analyst Harry Enten may have just done the unthinkable — he admitted to his network’s leftist audience what Republicans have known for a long time: Democrats are in serious trouble.

As PJ Media previously reported, Democrats are facing an existential crisis with the forthcoming 2030 census. On Sunday, Enten broke down those population trends that spell disaster for the left, and he wasn’t offering a friendly warning, but more like an electoral obituary.

“Look, in politics, we often lose sight of the long term because we’re so focused in on the short term,” he said. “So today I wanted to take a look at some long-term population trends that really should set off a flashing red siren to Democrats nationwide, while bringing a big smile to the faces of Republicans nationwide.”

And with that, Enten launched into what might be the most brutal wake-up call for the left CNN has ever aired. “According to the latest population estimates that take into account the population mid-2025, the biggest population growth this decade — all five of the states, states that Donald John Trump won. Donald John Trump won in 2024 — Texas, Florida, North Carolina, Georgia, and of course, the great State of Arizona, where I spent my New Year’s Eve.”

Then came the gut punch for the Democrats. “These were the biggest gainers,” he said. “We’re looking at a red state boom here. But it is not just a red state boom. We’re also looking at what I would dare call a blue-state depression.”

“The lowest domestic net migration this decade — all five of the states that were won by Kamala Harris in 2024,” Enten noted. “Look at this: California, Harris’ home state; New York, where I’m coming from right now; of course, Illinois, New Jersey, and of course the great Commonwealth of Massachusetts, which is a bastion of blue liberalism.” These, he emphasized, “are the states that folks in the United States are moving away from and into the red states, which is propelling a red state boom.”

If that wasn’t enough bad news for the Democrats, Enten turned to the political fallout. “Now, this is interesting, right? But it could also have major political ramifications if it holds for 2030, the next census,” he warned. “If, in fact, the 2025 population shifts hold for the 2030 census, look at this. Look at the House seat shifts by state.” Then he delivered the line that surely made Democratic strategists choke on their avocado toast. “If, in fact, the 2025 population shifts hold for 2030, states that Kamala Harris won, they would lose. They would lose seven seats in the United States House of Representatives. The states that Donald Trump won in 2024, they would gain; they would gain seven seats.”

When you think about how close the House of Representatives is now, you know this is a huge deal. That CNN is admitting all of this is also quite significant.

But Enten wasn’t done rubbing salt in the wound. The shift doesn’t just hit Congress; it impacts the entire Electoral College. “Because the number of electoral votes that each state gets is equal to the number of senators, plus the number of House seats,” he said. “If you remember back in 2024, right, it was all about the blue wall... If Kamala Harris could win the baseline Democratic states and then add in the blue wall states of Michigan, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, she would get to 270 electoral votes.”

Then came the bomb: “If all of a sudden, we, in fact, have applying the 2025 estimates, the population estimates to the Electoral College, the blue states, plus the blue wall of Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin would no longer be enough,” Enten said flatly. “Under the current estimates, you get to exactly 270 electoral votes, the minimum needed to win the Electoral College. If, in fact, you apply the 2025 estimates, look at that — you would only get to 263 electoral votes if you were a Democrat, which would mean a Republican victory.”

Enten concluded with a warning that sounded almost like a eulogy. “We’re still a number of years away from reapportionment,” he said, “but what we can say so far is we got a red state boom going on, a blue state depression going on, people moving from the blue states to the red states. And if it holds for 2030, well, it would make the Democratic nominee for President’s job of winning the Electoral College that much more difficult.”

🚨NEW: Enten *SOUNDS ALARM* over Dems' long-term political odds🚨



"The biggest population growth this decade: All 5 of the states are states that Trump won! ... But it's not just a red state boom. We’re looking at what I would dare call a blue state depression." @DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/XidlrPHb97 — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) February 2, 2026

And that’s a rather long-winded way of Enten saying that the Democrats are screwed.

